KENNEDY ALLENDORF

High school: Shullsburg

College: Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... four letters in softball ... one letter in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... Trap Shooting Team ... Band ... Yearbook ... Student Council ... National Honor Society

MEREDITH BAHL

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Texas-Tyler

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... three letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council

OLIVIA BAXTER

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: Wartburg College

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.11 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Silver Cord ... Wartburg College Presidential Scholarship ... Masonic Lodge Scholarship

HOLLY BEAUCHAMP

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track ... three letters in softball ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in soccer

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Co-Valedictorian ... Bausch and Lomb Science Award ... American Citizenship Award ... Student Council

TERESA BERNING

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Notre Dame

Athletic highlights: two letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... National Merit Program Scholarship ... Senior Class Officer ... Servant Cord recipient

KAMILLE BERNS

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.13 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter winner ... Polar Bear Club ... MercyOne Hospital Scholarship

AUDREY BIERMANN

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... three letters in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... Iowa Academic Scholarship ... Club Volleyball

MACI BOFFELI

High school: Cascade

College: Minnesota State

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... one letter in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA ... Speech ... Future Business Leaders on America ... Student Council ... Student Body President

LILLY BOGE

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Wartburg College

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... four letters in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Wartburg College Regent’s Scholarship

CARLY BOWDEN

High school: Cuba City

College: University of Wisconsin

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball … one letter in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Future Farmers of America … National Honor Society … Poms … UW-Madison Freshman Scholar Award … Lions Club Scholarship

MARY BOWDEN

High school: Cuba City

College: University of Wisconsin

Athletic highlights: two letters in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Forensics ... Robotics ... Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship … Lions Club Scholarship … School Board Scholarship

NATALIE BUSCH

High school: Platteville

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.75 GPA … National Honor Society

JULIANNE CACERES

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: Drake University

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... two letters in soccer

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.04 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Band ... Silver Cord

TENLEY CAVANAGH

High school: Maquoketa

College: Cornell

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Club Hope ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... earned associate degree while in high school

ELOISE CHAMBERS

High school: Mineral Point

College: University of Alabama

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... four letters in softball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/Community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Forensics team captain ... Student Government ... Key Club ... Blue Crew ... National Honor Society

EMMA CHAMBERS

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis ... one letter in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.27 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Student Ambassador ... Silver Cord ... Cheer captain

IZZY CONDIFF

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer … two letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.84 GPA .. National Honor Society

MERCEDE CRUBEL

High school: River Ridge

College: UW-Whitewater

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … three letters in softball … one letter in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA … National Honor Society … Student Council … Wellness Club … Future Business Leaders of America … Fellowship of Christian Athletes

KATHRYN CUSHMAN

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Creighton University

Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... two letters in soccer

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Government ... Art Club ... Stage Crew ... Scholastic Excellence Award

CECLILIA DALY

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Rockhurst University

Athletic highlights: three letters in bowling ... one letter in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... Girl Scouts ... Silver Cord ... Student Council ... Speech ... Breen Scholarship

EMMA DAUGHETEE

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball … two letters in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA … National Honor Society … Student Government … Interact Council ... Pride team

CARLEY DAVIS

High school: Maquoketa

College: St. Ambrose

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball ... two letters in soccer ... one letter in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Co-Valedictorian ... Student Senate ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... St. Ambrose Academic/Athletic Scholarships ... earned associate degree while in high school

SYDNEY DAVIS

High school: Hempstead

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in swimming

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA … National Honor Society … Band

HAYLEE DELONG

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Wartburg College

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... one letter in cross country ... one letter in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... Silver Cord ... Student Council ... Vacation Bible School Counselor ... Peer Partners ... Student Body Historian

LEAH DIGMANN

High school: Western Dubuque

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in basketball ... three letters in soccer

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship ... Speech ... Band ... Red Cross Certified Lifeguard

AVERY ENGLE

High school: Galena

College: Coe

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball … two letters in volleyball … two letters in track … one letter in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA … National Honor Society … Key Club … GHS Academic Challenge Team … Spanish Club

RILEIGH FANSLER

High school: Platteville

Athletic highlights: two letters in track … one letter in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.89 GPA … National Honor Society

KYLIE FELDERMAN

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: Northeast Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: four letters in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... Silver Cord ... Peer Helper ... Boys Golf Team Manager ... Student Support Foundation ... Dr. Russell and Juanita Loven Endowment Scholarship

EMILY FIELDS

High school: Platteville

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … four letters in track … one letter in soccer

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.75 GPA … National Honor Society

LUCY FREIBURGER

High school: Southwestern

College: Blackhawk Technical

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... three letters in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... Student Council ... Music Council ... Band ... Math Team ... Chandler Scholarship

NATASHA FREIBURGER

High School: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... four letters in soccer

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Youth soccer coach

MAGGIE FURLONG

High school: Galena

College: Coe

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … four letters in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.91 GPA … National Honor Society … GHS Academic Challenge Team … President’s Education Award for Outstanding Athletic Excellence … Red Cross Certified Lifeguard

MCKENNA GEHL

High school: Cascade

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... UNI Panther Impact Award ... Student Council ... Students of Prestige and Service ... Future Business Leaders of America

ELIZABETH GIBBS

High school: Cascade

College: Kirkwood Community College

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... four letters in volleyball ... two letters in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... American Legion Auxiliary Merit Award ... Seniors of Prestige and Service ... Col. Fred & Ellen Phelps Nursing Scholarship

ASHLEY GLENNON

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Dubuque

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... three letters in track ... three letters in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.14 GPA ... Distinguished Scholar Award ... Student Ambassador ... Pride committee ... Heritage Society Scholarship

JAYDA GOOCH

High School: Dubuque Senior

College: University of Missouri

Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... one letter in cross country

Academic/Community service highlights: 4.22 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Silver Cord ... Sustainability Club ... Mark Twain & George C. Brooks Scholarship

KAYLA GRALL

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: one letter in basketball … one letter in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlight: 4.02 GPA … National Honor Society … Academic Excellence Award … Silver Cord

KATELYN HAMMERAND

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball ... one letter in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Church volunteer

KASEY HAMMILL

High school: Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer … three letters in cross country … two letters in basketball … one letter in swimming

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA … National Honor Society

LEA HAMMILL

High school: Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer … four letters in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA … National Honor Society

MADDIE HEIDERSCHEIT

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Kirkwood Community College

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters in tennis

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Student Council

OLIVIA HELLE

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball ... two letters in tennis

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.12 GPA ... Dance Marathon ... student newspaper ... Key Club ... VFW Memorial Scholarship ... University of Iowa Merit Scholarship

ANA HERRIG

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: Northern Iowa

High school: one letter in volleyball … one letter in tennis

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.16 GPA … National Honor Society … Silver Cord ... 4-H ... Ram Achievement Award … Masonic Lodge Scholarship

KAYLEE HERRIG

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State University

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters in cross country ... one letter in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.09 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Interact Club .. Student Government ... Literacy Society ... LEAD LC Scholarship

EMMA HILKIN

High school: Hempstead

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Mosaic Lodge Scholarship ... Eagles Club Scholarship ... Dance Marathon ... Polar Bear Club

CARLEIGH HODGSON

High school: Hempstead

College: Northeast Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in basketball … two letters in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.04 GPA … National Honor Society … John and Mabel Heinen Family Endowment Scholarship … Class of 1973 Scholarship

MEREDITH HOERNER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Truman State

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in tennis

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Student Body Vice President ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Wrestling Manager

ALLY HOFFMAN

High school: Cascade

College: Kirkwood Community College

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... four letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... Student Council ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Students of Prestige and Service

MARIAH HUENEKE

High school: Bellevue

College: Luther

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Luther College President’s Scholarship ... Future Farmers of America ... 4-H

AMAYA HUNT

High school: Maquoketa Valley

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.24 GPA ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... Biliteracy Seal in Spanish ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... Student Council

GILLIAN JAEGER

High School: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in track … two letters in soccer

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.97 GPA … National Honor Society … University of Iowa Merit Scholarship … Dance … Licensed CNA … Youth soccer coach

NATALIE KELZER

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... three letters in softball ... three letters in bowling ... one letter in golf

Academic/Community service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... UNI Panther Impact Award

TRINITY KESSLER

High school: Hempstead

College: Clarke University

Athletic highlights: one letter in track ... one letter in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.81 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Clarke Classic Scholarship ... 3D art teacher assistant ... local races volunteer

ALLISON KETTMANN

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Wartburg College

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... four letters in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... President’s Education Outstanding Academic Excellence ... Student Council

ELLIE KIRBY

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Iowa State University

Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... two letters in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... National Honor Society ... College of Engineering Scholarship ... National Honor Society Scholarship

ELLA KLUESNER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... Talented and Gifted Program ... Peer Partners ... Student Council ... Future Business Leaders of America

HANNA KLUESNER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Dubuque

Athletic highlights: four letters in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... Student Council ... Peer Partners ... Future Business Leaders of America

KAYLEE KOOS

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: St. Ambrose

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in basketball ... four letters in cross country ... two letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Co-Valedictorian ... KWWL Best of Class ... National Honor Society ... Student Body President ... Speech

ELIZABETH KORNTVED

High school: Platteville

Athletic highlights: two letters in track

Academic/Community service highlights: 3.79 GPA … National Honor Society

LILY KRAHN

High school: Prairie du Chien

College: University of Wisconsin

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … four letters in basketball … three letters in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.88 GPA … National Honor Society … Student Council … Key Club

FAITH KRAPFL

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Clarke University

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... U.S. Marines Scholastic Excellence Award ... Speech Club ... Clarke Pride Scholarship ... Clarke Legacy Grant

HANNAH LACEY

High school: Galena

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: one letter in volleyball … one letter in basketball … one letter in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.88 GPA … National Honor Society … Key Club … President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence

CLAIRE LAHEY

High school: Hempstead

College: Northeast Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: three letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.18 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Polar Bear Club ... NICC Endowment Fund of Great Dubuque Scholarship

ERIN LANGEL

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.06 GPA … National Honor Society … University of Iowa Academic Merit Scholarship

ASHLYN LEIBFRIED

High school: Platteville

Athletic highlights: two letters in track

Academic/Community service highlights: 3.86 GPA … National Honor Society

MADISON LEWIS

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State University

Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.2 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar ... President of Interact Service Club ... Student Senate ... Dance Marathon

PAIGE LEWIS

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in golf ... one letter in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.11 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Scholars Award

MALLORY LINDSEY

High school: Mineral Point

College: UW-Oshkosh

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball

Academic/Community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... Business CAPP Scholarship ... Forensics team captain ... Multi-media producer and host ... Yearbook editor

MADISON MAAHS

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Coe

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.75 GPA ... Western Dubuque Athletic Booster Club Scholarship ... Youth Volleyball and Basketball coach

ALYSSA MANDERS

High school: Bellevue

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... three letters in track ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.82 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... National Honor Society ... Band ... Future Business Leaders of America Future Award

CLAIRE MARTENSEN

High school: Galena

College: University of Nevada-Las Vegas

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball … three letters in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.84 GPA … National Honor Society … Art Club … Spanish Club … Presidents Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence

KAYCI MARTENSEN

High school: Benton

College: Iowa State University

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in track ... one letter in basketball

Academic/Community service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Five Academic Achievement Awards ... Student Council

ELLIE MCDERMOTT

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... Show Choir ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Student Council

ELLIE MEYER

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Florida Atlantic University

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in track ... two letters in wrestling

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... Student Ambassador ... Catholic Leadership Committee ... Youth Leadership Team ... U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete Award

KELSEY MICK

High school: Southwestern

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... three letters in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Future Farmers of America ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship ... Forensics

TABITHA MONAHAN

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: University of Missouri

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... one letter in tennis

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.06 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Ambassador ... DASH ... Mark Twain II & Borden Award

ZOEE MOORE

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball ... two letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.18 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Iowa Scholar Award

JESSICA NOONAN

High school: Potosi

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA

EMILY ONKEN

High school: Dubuque Hempstead

College: Clarke University

Athletic highlights: one letter in track … one letter in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA … National Honor Society … Band … Polar Bear Club … German Club

LAUREN OSTERHAUS

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball … four letters in basketball … two letters in volleyball … two letters in soccer

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.12 GPA … President’s Award for Academic Excellence … Math club … Disc Golf Club … Student Ambassador … National Honor Society

NORAH PERKINS

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: St. Ambrose University

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer

Academic/Community service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish

MAKAYLA JO PILLING

High school: Iowa-Grant

College: Edgewood College

Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.89 GPA ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Volunteer for the Montfort Fire Department and Montfort Rescue Squad ... Student Government

ISABELLE PFEIFFER

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Fred Stebler Engineering Scholarship

ALISA RAMAKER

High school: Southwestern

College: Southwestern Wisconsin Technical College

Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... three letters in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Math Team ... Academic Excellence Scholarship ... Red Cross Scholarship

SAMMY RECKER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Iowa

Athletic Highlights: four letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... Dance Team ... Western Dubuque’s Young Author Award ... Fine Arts Booster Club Scholarship

GRACIE REDFEARN

High school: Southwestern

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.77 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Class Officer ... Yearbook ... Future Farmers of America ... Math Team

KYLIE REUTER

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... four letters in basketball ... four letters in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... roadside pickup ... blood drives ... youth coach

CLAIRE RIEDL

High School: Warren

College: University of Wisconsin

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... four letters in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.14 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Highland Community College Servant Leadership Program ... Student Council ... Class President

MADELYN SARGENT

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters in swimming … two letters in gymnastics

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA … National Honor Society

CAROLINE SCHMID

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Boston College

Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Show Choir ... Theater ... Newspaper ... Interact Club

JAMIE SCHMID

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: College of the Holy Cross

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... four letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.87 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Show Choir ... Impact Club

ZOE SCHULTZ

High school: Dubuque Hempstead

College: Clarke University

Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.81 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Clarke Pride Scholarship ... Student Ambassador ... Yearbook ... Special Olympics peer helper

IRELYND SIEVERDING

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Oklahoma State University

Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer ... one letter in track ... one letter in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... Future Farmers of America Academic Achievement ... Bellevue Pioneers 4-H Club

CAROLINE SLAUGHT

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Iowa Scholars Award

MEGAN SMITH

High school: Cascade

College: University of Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball ... two letters in golf

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... Barbara Yager Scholarship ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Student Council ... Students of Prestige and Service

ALAINA STECKLEIN

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: University of Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in bowling ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... National Honor Society ... UNI Panther Impact Award ... Volunteer at St. John’s The Baptist Church

JAIDYN STRANG

High school: Scales Mound

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in softball ... one letter in cross country ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/Community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Future Farmers of America ... Student Council ... Scales Mound Community Foundation Scholarship

CATHERINE TASHNER

High school: Platteville

College: University of Wisconsin

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … four letters in softball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.96 GPA … National Honor Society

JAELYN TIGGES

High school: Dubuque Hempstead

College: Iowa State University

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... two letters in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.32 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... Math Team ... Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes

NATALIE ULRICHS

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Florida Gulf Coast University

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... Blue and Green Scholarship ... Non-Profit Volunteer ... Volunteer for Epworth Methodist Church

ASPEN WALSH

High school: Potosi

College: Winona State University

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... National Honor Society ... WIAA Scholar Athlete ... Future Farmers of America Agricultural Scholarship ... Theatre

RILEY WEBER

High school: Dubuque Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis

Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.08 GPA ... High Honor Roll ...National Honor Society ... Student Senate ... Dance Marathon ... student newspaper

TAYLOR WEIG

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Kirkwood Community College

Athletic highlights: two letters in swimming

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Presidential Scholar

