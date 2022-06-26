KENNEDY ALLENDORF
High school: Shullsburg
College: Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... four letters in softball ... one letter in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... Trap Shooting Team ... Band ... Yearbook ... Student Council ... National Honor Society
MEREDITH BAHL
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Texas-Tyler
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... three letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council
OLIVIA BAXTER
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: Wartburg College
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.11 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Silver Cord ... Wartburg College Presidential Scholarship ... Masonic Lodge Scholarship
HOLLY BEAUCHAMP
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track ... three letters in softball ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Co-Valedictorian ... Bausch and Lomb Science Award ... American Citizenship Award ... Student Council
TERESA BERNING
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Notre Dame
Athletic highlights: two letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... National Merit Program Scholarship ... Senior Class Officer ... Servant Cord recipient
KAMILLE BERNS
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.13 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter winner ... Polar Bear Club ... MercyOne Hospital Scholarship
AUDREY BIERMANN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... three letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... Iowa Academic Scholarship ... Club Volleyball
MACI BOFFELI
High school: Cascade
College: Minnesota State
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA ... Speech ... Future Business Leaders on America ... Student Council ... Student Body President
LILLY BOGE
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Wartburg College
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... four letters in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Wartburg College Regent’s Scholarship
CARLY BOWDEN
High school: Cuba City
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball … one letter in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Future Farmers of America … National Honor Society … Poms … UW-Madison Freshman Scholar Award … Lions Club Scholarship
MARY BOWDEN
High school: Cuba City
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: two letters in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Forensics ... Robotics ... Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship … Lions Club Scholarship … School Board Scholarship
NATALIE BUSCH
High school: Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.75 GPA … National Honor Society
JULIANNE CACERES
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: Drake University
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... two letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.04 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Band ... Silver Cord
TENLEY CAVANAGH
High school: Maquoketa
College: Cornell
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Club Hope ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... earned associate degree while in high school
ELOISE CHAMBERS
High school: Mineral Point
College: University of Alabama
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... four letters in softball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/Community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Forensics team captain ... Student Government ... Key Club ... Blue Crew ... National Honor Society
EMMA CHAMBERS
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis ... one letter in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.27 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Student Ambassador ... Silver Cord ... Cheer captain
IZZY CONDIFF
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer … two letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.84 GPA .. National Honor Society
MERCEDE CRUBEL
High school: River Ridge
College: UW-Whitewater
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … three letters in softball … one letter in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA … National Honor Society … Student Council … Wellness Club … Future Business Leaders of America … Fellowship of Christian Athletes
KATHRYN CUSHMAN
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Creighton University
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... two letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Government ... Art Club ... Stage Crew ... Scholastic Excellence Award
CECLILIA DALY
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Rockhurst University
Athletic highlights: three letters in bowling ... one letter in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... Girl Scouts ... Silver Cord ... Student Council ... Speech ... Breen Scholarship
EMMA DAUGHETEE
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball … two letters in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA … National Honor Society … Student Government … Interact Council ... Pride team
CARLEY DAVIS
High school: Maquoketa
College: St. Ambrose
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball ... two letters in soccer ... one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Co-Valedictorian ... Student Senate ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... St. Ambrose Academic/Athletic Scholarships ... earned associate degree while in high school
SYDNEY DAVIS
High school: Hempstead
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in swimming
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA … National Honor Society … Band
HAYLEE DELONG
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Wartburg College
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... one letter in cross country ... one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... Silver Cord ... Student Council ... Vacation Bible School Counselor ... Peer Partners ... Student Body Historian
LEAH DIGMANN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in basketball ... three letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship ... Speech ... Band ... Red Cross Certified Lifeguard
AVERY ENGLE
High school: Galena
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball … two letters in volleyball … two letters in track … one letter in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA … National Honor Society … Key Club … GHS Academic Challenge Team … Spanish Club
RILEIGH FANSLER
High school: Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters in track … one letter in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.89 GPA … National Honor Society
KYLIE FELDERMAN
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... Silver Cord ... Peer Helper ... Boys Golf Team Manager ... Student Support Foundation ... Dr. Russell and Juanita Loven Endowment Scholarship
EMILY FIELDS
High school: Platteville
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … four letters in track … one letter in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.75 GPA … National Honor Society
LUCY FREIBURGER
High school: Southwestern
College: Blackhawk Technical
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... three letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... Student Council ... Music Council ... Band ... Math Team ... Chandler Scholarship
NATASHA FREIBURGER
High School: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... four letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Youth soccer coach
MAGGIE FURLONG
High school: Galena
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … four letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.91 GPA … National Honor Society … GHS Academic Challenge Team … President’s Education Award for Outstanding Athletic Excellence … Red Cross Certified Lifeguard
MCKENNA GEHL
High school: Cascade
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... UNI Panther Impact Award ... Student Council ... Students of Prestige and Service ... Future Business Leaders of America
ELIZABETH GIBBS
High school: Cascade
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... four letters in volleyball ... two letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... American Legion Auxiliary Merit Award ... Seniors of Prestige and Service ... Col. Fred & Ellen Phelps Nursing Scholarship
ASHLEY GLENNON
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Dubuque
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... three letters in track ... three letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.14 GPA ... Distinguished Scholar Award ... Student Ambassador ... Pride committee ... Heritage Society Scholarship
JAYDA GOOCH
High School: Dubuque Senior
College: University of Missouri
Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... one letter in cross country
Academic/Community service highlights: 4.22 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Silver Cord ... Sustainability Club ... Mark Twain & George C. Brooks Scholarship
KAYLA GRALL
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter in basketball … one letter in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlight: 4.02 GPA … National Honor Society … Academic Excellence Award … Silver Cord
KATELYN HAMMERAND
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball ... one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Church volunteer
KASEY HAMMILL
High school: Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer … three letters in cross country … two letters in basketball … one letter in swimming
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA … National Honor Society
LEA HAMMILL
High school: Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer … four letters in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA … National Honor Society
MADDIE HEIDERSCHEIT
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Student Council
OLIVIA HELLE
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball ... two letters in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.12 GPA ... Dance Marathon ... student newspaper ... Key Club ... VFW Memorial Scholarship ... University of Iowa Merit Scholarship
ANA HERRIG
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: Northern Iowa
High school: one letter in volleyball … one letter in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.16 GPA … National Honor Society … Silver Cord ... 4-H ... Ram Achievement Award … Masonic Lodge Scholarship
KAYLEE HERRIG
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters in cross country ... one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.09 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Interact Club .. Student Government ... Literacy Society ... LEAD LC Scholarship
EMMA HILKIN
High school: Hempstead
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Mosaic Lodge Scholarship ... Eagles Club Scholarship ... Dance Marathon ... Polar Bear Club
CARLEIGH HODGSON
High school: Hempstead
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in basketball … two letters in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.04 GPA … National Honor Society … John and Mabel Heinen Family Endowment Scholarship … Class of 1973 Scholarship
MEREDITH HOERNER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Truman State
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Student Body Vice President ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Wrestling Manager
ALLY HOFFMAN
High school: Cascade
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... four letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... Student Council ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Students of Prestige and Service
MARIAH HUENEKE
High school: Bellevue
College: Luther
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Luther College President’s Scholarship ... Future Farmers of America ... 4-H
AMAYA HUNT
High school: Maquoketa Valley
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.24 GPA ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... Biliteracy Seal in Spanish ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... Student Council
GILLIAN JAEGER
High School: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in track … two letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.97 GPA … National Honor Society … University of Iowa Merit Scholarship … Dance … Licensed CNA … Youth soccer coach
NATALIE KELZER
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... three letters in softball ... three letters in bowling ... one letter in golf
Academic/Community service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... UNI Panther Impact Award
TRINITY KESSLER
High school: Hempstead
College: Clarke University
Athletic highlights: one letter in track ... one letter in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.81 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Clarke Classic Scholarship ... 3D art teacher assistant ... local races volunteer
ALLISON KETTMANN
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Wartburg College
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... four letters in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... President’s Education Outstanding Academic Excellence ... Student Council
ELLIE KIRBY
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... two letters in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... National Honor Society ... College of Engineering Scholarship ... National Honor Society Scholarship
ELLA KLUESNER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... Talented and Gifted Program ... Peer Partners ... Student Council ... Future Business Leaders of America
HANNA KLUESNER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Dubuque
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... Student Council ... Peer Partners ... Future Business Leaders of America
KAYLEE KOOS
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: St. Ambrose
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in basketball ... four letters in cross country ... two letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Co-Valedictorian ... KWWL Best of Class ... National Honor Society ... Student Body President ... Speech
ELIZABETH KORNTVED
High school: Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters in track
Academic/Community service highlights: 3.79 GPA … National Honor Society
LILY KRAHN
High school: Prairie du Chien
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … four letters in basketball … three letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.88 GPA … National Honor Society … Student Council … Key Club
FAITH KRAPFL
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Clarke University
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... U.S. Marines Scholastic Excellence Award ... Speech Club ... Clarke Pride Scholarship ... Clarke Legacy Grant
HANNAH LACEY
High school: Galena
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: one letter in volleyball … one letter in basketball … one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.88 GPA … National Honor Society … Key Club … President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence
CLAIRE LAHEY
High school: Hempstead
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.18 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Polar Bear Club ... NICC Endowment Fund of Great Dubuque Scholarship
ERIN LANGEL
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.06 GPA … National Honor Society … University of Iowa Academic Merit Scholarship
ASHLYN LEIBFRIED
High school: Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters in track
Academic/Community service highlights: 3.86 GPA … National Honor Society
MADISON LEWIS
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.2 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar ... President of Interact Service Club ... Student Senate ... Dance Marathon
PAIGE LEWIS
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in golf ... one letter in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.11 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Scholars Award
MALLORY LINDSEY
High school: Mineral Point
College: UW-Oshkosh
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball
Academic/Community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... Business CAPP Scholarship ... Forensics team captain ... Multi-media producer and host ... Yearbook editor
MADISON MAAHS
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.75 GPA ... Western Dubuque Athletic Booster Club Scholarship ... Youth Volleyball and Basketball coach
ALYSSA MANDERS
High school: Bellevue
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... three letters in track ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.82 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... National Honor Society ... Band ... Future Business Leaders of America Future Award
CLAIRE MARTENSEN
High school: Galena
College: University of Nevada-Las Vegas
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball … three letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.84 GPA … National Honor Society … Art Club … Spanish Club … Presidents Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence
KAYCI MARTENSEN
High school: Benton
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in track ... one letter in basketball
Academic/Community service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Five Academic Achievement Awards ... Student Council
ELLIE MCDERMOTT
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... Show Choir ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Student Council
ELLIE MEYER
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Florida Atlantic University
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in track ... two letters in wrestling
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... Student Ambassador ... Catholic Leadership Committee ... Youth Leadership Team ... U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete Award
KELSEY MICK
High school: Southwestern
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... three letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Future Farmers of America ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship ... Forensics
TABITHA MONAHAN
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: University of Missouri
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... one letter in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.06 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Ambassador ... DASH ... Mark Twain II & Borden Award
ZOEE MOORE
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball ... two letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.18 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Iowa Scholar Award
JESSICA NOONAN
High school: Potosi
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA
EMILY ONKEN
High school: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Clarke University
Athletic highlights: one letter in track … one letter in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA … National Honor Society … Band … Polar Bear Club … German Club
LAUREN OSTERHAUS
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball … four letters in basketball … two letters in volleyball … two letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.12 GPA … President’s Award for Academic Excellence … Math club … Disc Golf Club … Student Ambassador … National Honor Society
NORAH PERKINS
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: St. Ambrose University
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer
Academic/Community service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish
MAKAYLA JO PILLING
High school: Iowa-Grant
College: Edgewood College
Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.89 GPA ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Volunteer for the Montfort Fire Department and Montfort Rescue Squad ... Student Government
ISABELLE PFEIFFER
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Fred Stebler Engineering Scholarship
ALISA RAMAKER
High school: Southwestern
College: Southwestern Wisconsin Technical College
Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... three letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Math Team ... Academic Excellence Scholarship ... Red Cross Scholarship
SAMMY RECKER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic Highlights: four letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... Dance Team ... Western Dubuque’s Young Author Award ... Fine Arts Booster Club Scholarship
GRACIE REDFEARN
High school: Southwestern
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.77 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Class Officer ... Yearbook ... Future Farmers of America ... Math Team
KYLIE REUTER
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... four letters in basketball ... four letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... roadside pickup ... blood drives ... youth coach
CLAIRE RIEDL
High School: Warren
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... four letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.14 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Highland Community College Servant Leadership Program ... Student Council ... Class President
MADELYN SARGENT
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters in swimming … two letters in gymnastics
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.90 GPA … National Honor Society
CAROLINE SCHMID
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Boston College
Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Show Choir ... Theater ... Newspaper ... Interact Club
JAMIE SCHMID
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: College of the Holy Cross
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... four letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.87 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Show Choir ... Impact Club
ZOE SCHULTZ
High school: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Clarke University
Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.81 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Clarke Pride Scholarship ... Student Ambassador ... Yearbook ... Special Olympics peer helper
IRELYND SIEVERDING
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Oklahoma State University
Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer ... one letter in track ... one letter in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... Future Farmers of America Academic Achievement ... Bellevue Pioneers 4-H Club
CAROLINE SLAUGHT
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Iowa Scholars Award
MEGAN SMITH
High school: Cascade
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball ... two letters in golf
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... Barbara Yager Scholarship ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Student Council ... Students of Prestige and Service
ALAINA STECKLEIN
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in bowling ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... National Honor Society ... UNI Panther Impact Award ... Volunteer at St. John’s The Baptist Church
JAIDYN STRANG
High school: Scales Mound
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in softball ... one letter in cross country ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/Community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Future Farmers of America ... Student Council ... Scales Mound Community Foundation Scholarship
CATHERINE TASHNER
High school: Platteville
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball … four letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.96 GPA … National Honor Society
JAELYN TIGGES
High school: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... two letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.32 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... Math Team ... Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes
NATALIE ULRICHS
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Florida Gulf Coast University
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... Blue and Green Scholarship ... Non-Profit Volunteer ... Volunteer for Epworth Methodist Church
ASPEN WALSH
High school: Potosi
College: Winona State University
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... National Honor Society ... WIAA Scholar Athlete ... Future Farmers of America Agricultural Scholarship ... Theatre
RILEY WEBER
High school: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.08 GPA ... High Honor Roll ...National Honor Society ... Student Senate ... Dance Marathon ... student newspaper
TAYLOR WEIG
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: two letters in swimming
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Presidential Scholar
