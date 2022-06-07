Kellen Strohmeyer expected a much bigger fight Tuesday night, and he certainly got one.
The University of Iowa recruit led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a tie-breaking home run to lead Dubuque Hempstead to a 10-7 victory over city rival Senior at Core Field. The Mustangs rolled past the Rams, 16-2 in five innings, in the front end of the Mississippi Valley Conference home-and-home series on Monday.
“We knew we weren’t going to be able to just show up and do the same thing we did (Monday) night,” Strohmeyer said. “They’re hungry for wins and its intracity, so it’s always up in the air. The records don’t matter because both teams always come ready to play.
“We knew we’d get their best effort, and they kind of woke us up a little at the beginning of the game.”
Hempstead (8-6) rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to win its fourth straight game. The Rams (1-14) later took a 6-5 lead and pulled even at 7-7 before Strohmeyer belted the first pitch of the sixth inning onto Pennsylvania Avenue for his first home run of the season.
“It felt really good. I knew it was gone right away,” said Strohmeyer, who went 2-for-4 after entering the game with a .229 average. “I’ve been struggling a little bit, and I made a mid-game adjustment. My hands have been a little too high all year, so I wasn’t getting around on inside pitches.
“The last two at-bats, I dropped my hands a little bit so I was able to get to that inside pitch a little easier. I got a fastball in, and I put a good swing on it.”
After Jonny Muehring followed with a single, cleanup man Cole Swartz launched a two-run home run to left field for insurance. It was his second homer of the year.
“Intracity games are always a battle, and Senior came out and punched us in the mouth early,” Swartz said. “Last year, we beat them pretty good the first game, and they came back and got us in the second game, so Coach (Jeff) Rapp had us ready for that. And I thought we handled it pretty well when they got us down early.”
Senior manufactured a pair of runs in the top of the first inning after loading the bases on walks by Ray Schlosser and Jared Ostwinkle, sandwiched around a Bode Nagelmaker infield single. Mason Kunkel drove in the first run with a walk, and another scored when Max Waller hustled to avoid an inning-ending double play.
The Rams doubled their lead an inning later, when Jack Aitchison, Jon Wille and Schlosser all singled. Schlosser’s single brought in a run, and Wille scored on an overthrow after he stole third base.
“They guys went back to work after last night, and that’s all you can ask,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “We processed it fast, had a short memory and came right back out the next day. That’s the beauty of baseball.
“Hempstead is playing much better than its record, and we were right with them in the sixth inning tonight. Yes, we will build off this. The message after the game was, ‘We’re catching up.’”
The Mustangs batted around in the bottom of the second and scored five times on five hits to take the lead. Swartz led off with a single, Nolan Schroeder reached on a fielder’s choice, and catcher George Sherlock launched a two-run home run onto Pennsylvania Avenue.
“It felt pretty good to get the offense started, but luckily I had a few guys behind me in the order who kept things rolling,” Sherlock said of his first home run of the year. “It felt really good off the bat, but I wasn’t sure if it had enough to go over the big green fence out there.”
Justin Potts restarted the rally with a hit batsman and came around to score on Lane Wels’ slap single through the right side. After Brock Booth reached on an infield single, Muehring ripped a two-run double to the deepest part of the park in left-centerfield to make it 5-4.
The Rams regained the lead with a pair of two-out runs in the fourth. Joel Wilbricht led off with a walk, Wille doubled and Nagelmaker walked to load the bases, and the two runs scored on Kunkel’s perfectly placed smash hit off the tip of pitcher Schroeder’s glove.
But Hempstead took it right back in the bottom half. Booth led off with a base hit to left, took third on Strohmeyer’s perfectly executed hit-and-run and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, 6-6. Solen Munson broke the tie by stroking a line-drive double to the fence in right-center.
Senior knotted the score at 7-7 with an unearned run in the sixth. Wille drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored when cleanup hitter Jared Ostwinkle reached on a two-out error.
Wels earned the win in relief. Wille took the loss in relief of Kobe Meyer.
