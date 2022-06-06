Jonny Muehring typically focuses more energy on his pitching than his hitting when Dubuque Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp gives him the ball.
But, on Monday night, the junior righthander did just as much damage with his bat.
Muehring went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and three RBIs as the Mustangs cruised, 16-2 in five innings, at rival Senior in the front end of a home-and-home series. The teams meet again at 5:30 tonight at Core Field.
“I was in a slump early in the year, and it kind of ticked me off,” said Muehring, who struck out six, walked five and hit a batter in a complete-game, 103-pitch five-hitter. “So, I got in the cage this morning and worked on my hitting so I could do more for the team, rather than going hitless. I’m just glad I’m providing for the team.
“Most of the time, I concentrate more on pitching when I get the ball. I think more of the defensive side of it and shutting them down. But having the energy from batting first (as the road team), then going out to pitch in the bottom of the inning helps a lot.”
The Mustangs (7-6) won their third straight game — all by lopsided margins. They swept Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 12-3 and 14-1, on Friday after dropping a pair to city rival Wahlert earlier in the week.
“Jeff gave us some confidence for tonight,” said junior right-fielder Solen Munson, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and hit a towering two-run home run in the fourth inning. “Obviously, with Senior, it’s your rival and you want to be ready for them. And everybody in the lineup, 1 through 9 hit the ball hard on Friday.
“Obviously, it was frustrating that we weren’t hitting like we were capable of early in the season. But we knew it was only a matter of time before we started hitting. It’s good to see we’re starting to break out.”
It didn’t take long Monday night. The Mustangs scored in every inning and outhit the Rams, 15-5.
Muehring helped his own cause in the top of the first inning with his second home run of the season, a one-out opposite-field blast to right.
The Mustangs tacked on a pair of unearned runs with a two-out rally in the second. Justin Potts reached on an error, and Lane Wels moved him up when his slow roller along the third base line went for a hit.
Both runners scored when No. 9 hitter Brock Booth dropped in an opposite-field double to right. The threat ended with Booth cut down trying to stretch it into a triple.
Hempstead added on in the third after Kellen Strohmeyer led off with a single through the right side and Muehring doubled off the right-field fence. Munson punched an RBI single the opposite way through the left side of the infield, and a second run scored after Munson stayed in a rundown long enough after being caught off base by left-handed reliever Jack Gilligan.
Cole Swartz and George Sherlock reignited the inning with walks, and two runners scored when Potts’ sinking liner to centerfield eluded a diving Joel Wilbricht for a triple. Booth capped the six-run frame with a solid two-run single up the middle.
Hempstead sent 10 batters to the plate and scored its six runs on five hits and three walks.
“When you hit in the nine spot, you go up there with the attitude of just doing what you can to turn around the lineup and get Kellen back up,” said Booth, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. “We have a lineup, especially at the top, that can do a lot of damage. Like tonight, that ball Solen hit was a nuke, and Jonny hit a nuke, too.
“You just want to contribute any way you can. With the lineup we have, the pressure’s definitely not on me. It’s not really on anybody.”
Senior loaded the bases in the bottom of the third on a Wilbricht walk, a Jon Willie single and a Bode Nagelmaker hit batsman. But Muehring ended the threat by coaxing Kobe Meyer into a pop up to Munson in right.
Muehring led off the fourth with yet another opposite-field double, and Munson made it 11-0 with a no-doubt homer to right. It was his second homer of the season.
“There’s no better feeling in the world, honestly,” Munson said.
In the fifth, Wels and Booth singled before coming home on Muehring’s fourth hit — a liner up the middle. Two more came across on a Swartz single to left, and Sherlock made it 16-0 with a double to right.
Senior (1-12) ended Muehring’s shutout bid in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Aitchison led off with a walk, Wilbricht singled, and Wille laced an RBI single to center. Meyer drove in run with an infield single before Muehring fanned the final two hitters to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.