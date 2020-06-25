FARLEY, Iowa — First it was Jeff Aikey’s race to win. Then it was Eric Pollard’s.
But after four cautions and with two laps to go, Matt Ryan stormed out in front, to take checkered in the IMCA Late Model feature Wednesday night at 300 Raceway.
Waiting for him in victory lane, was a crew member from Pollard’s team with some choice words and a punch to the helmet. A rain-soaked evening in Farley ended in fireworks.
“I had fun despite a few little mishaps,” Ryan said.
With six laps to go, Aikey’s back tire came loose, sacking the race’s pole sitter from what would’ve been his second win at 300 this season. Pollard and Ryan assumed the top two spots, but on the 23rd lap, the two got caught up out of Turn 2, spinning Pollard backwards on the backstretch.
After several minutes of debate by race officials, Ryan was given the top spot on the restart. He held on for the final two laps to take the victory. In the pits, a man from Pollard’s crew (who wasn’t identified) was seen punching Ryan while the feature winner still sat in his car awaiting his victory speech.
“Apparently it was alright for Eric to do that to me,” Ryan said, referring to an earlier moment in the race before they bent fenders, “but when I come under the bottom and he runs over my right rear, it’s my fault.”
Pollard approached Ryan after victory lane to clear the air. The two shook hands before parting.
Ryan became one of four winners at the Raceway Wednesday night, following Johnny Spaw in Stock Cars, Jeff Larson in Modifieds and Bernard, Iowa’s Justin Becker in SportMods. It capped a night fueled by adrenaline despite an hour-long rain delay in the middle of heat races.
But rain didn’t force a second-straight cancellation after last week’s thunderstorm’s canceled 300’s second week of the season. Spaw was able to climb up from the ninth spot to earn his win, holding off pole sitter Cole Mather.
“(The secret) is old age,” said Spaw. “I left the car alone basically after heat races because the track was kind of tacky. I had to add a little bit of weight because I almost didn’t make weight after heat races.”
Larson’s started third in his race and was able to fend of Aikey, who climbed all the way from the ninth spot. Aikey still made out nicely, placing second in Modifieds. He’s placed top two in each Modified race held in Farley this year.
“Aikey, I hate when he shows up,” Larson said. “He’s always good but we got him this time.”