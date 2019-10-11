Hailey Stich delivered 12 kills, while sister Kayla Stich added 19 assists and five ace serves as the Cuba City volleyball team swept SWAL rival Mineral Point, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, on Thursday night in Mineral Point, Wis.
Kiera Holzemer added 18 digs and Matilyn Terpstra had five blocks as the Cubans improved to 21-8 overall and 9-1 in the SWAL.
Platteville 3, Dodgeville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Emily Fields had 34 assists and three aces, Izzy Carroll added nine kills, and the Hillmen swept, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16.
Highland 3, Cassville 0 — At Cassville, Wis.: Anna Kartman had nine kills and Abby Tasker added nine assists, but the Comets were swept, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17.
Calamus-Wheatland 3, Bellevue Marquette 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ellie O’Brien had 19 kills, Elise Kilburg added 21 digs, but the Mohawks dropped a 25-19, 12-25, 25-22, 27-25 match at home.
Bellevue 3, Mid-Prairie 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets closed out the regular season with victory on their home court.
BOYS PREP GOLF
WD’s Stelzer opens at state — Western Dubuque sophomore Davis Stelzer opens play at the Iowa Class 4A state meet today and Saturday at Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City. Stelzer shot a 77 at the district meet to make the state tournament cut.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
3 players on to sectionals — At Lanark, Ill.: Galena’s Gracie Lange shot a 103, teammate Erin Hilby added a 114, and Stockton’s Alexi Haas fired a 110 as all three players qualified for sectional play at an Illinois Class 1A regional meet at Lake Carroll Golf Course.
The state-qualifying sectional meet will be held on Monday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Cardinals in DeWitt — At DeWitt, Iowa: Cari Pickup ran a 23:14 to finish in 47th place, leading the Maquoketa girls to a 12th-place finish at the Jim Hetrick Invitational.