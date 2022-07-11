Nolan Grawe served as a one-man wrecking crew for the Cedar Rapids Kennedy baseball team on Monday night.
The sophomore third baseman went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and a whopping seven RBIs to lead the Cougars to a 16-7 victory over Dubuque Hempstead in the Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 semifinal at Petrakis Park. The Cougars (25-14) advanced to meet top-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie (30-8) in Wednesday’s final, while the Mustangs bowed out at 26-12.
“It’s never easy when a season comes to a close, whether you’re beat in the first round or the state championship game,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “When you have 10 seniors like we did, 10 seniors who have given so much to the program, it’s hard to see those guys go and have it come to an end. But 26 wins in this (Mississippi Valley) Conference is a pretty successful season, and we’ll hang our hat on that.”
Kennedy pounded out 15 hits against three Hempstead pitchers and broke the game open with six-run fourth and seventh innings. Nolan Schroeder led Hempstead with three hits, while Johnny Muehring, Cole Swartz and Justin Potts had two hits in a 12-hit attack.
Kennedy opened the scoring in the top of the first inning after Trevor Scott led off with a hit batsman. Hempstead starter Lane Wels regrouped to retire the next two hitters on popups, but cleanup hitter Grawe found a gap for an RBI double on the very first pitch he saw to give the Cougars the lead.
The Mustangs knotted the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second. Swartz led off with a single up the middle, scooted all the way to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on Schroeder’s single to center.
Hempstead loaded the bases on a George Sherlock bunt single and a two-out walk to Brock Booth later in the frame, but Kennedy starter Mason Behn avoided further damage when he coaxed leadoff man Kellen Strohmeyer into an infield pop fly.
In the top of third, Behn helped his own cause with an RBI double off the fence in right field after Dylan Davis reached on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. But the lead didn’t last long.
Hempstead loaded the bases again in the bottom of the third on singles by Muehring, Swartz and Schroeder, and George Sherlock unloaded them with a little help from the Cougars’ defense. Two runs scored when Sherlock reached on a fielding error, and the third crossed on an overthrow that moved Sherlock into second. Potts followed with an RBI single up the middle to plate courtesy runner Brody Ruffridge and put the Mustangs ahead, 5-2.
That lead didn’t last long, either.
Jace Scott led of the Kennedy fourth with a base hit, and Jacob Doyle added a one-out hit to bring up the tying run. Hempstead mishandled a bunt by No. 9 hitter Colby Dolphin to allow two runs to score, and Dolphin hustled home on a wild pitch to tie the game at 5-5.
Trevor Scott restarted the rally with a double and Davis singled. After Behn fouled out, Grawe hit his second home run of the season, a towering three-run blast to right field, to give the Cougars an 8-5 advantage. Kennedy batted around in the frame and scored six times on five hits and an error, ending Wels’ stint on the mound.
“We really had a lot of momentum going and felt really good about where the game was going after that third inning,” Rapp said. “But they got six in the fourth, and we kind of fell apart a little bit defensively and gave them a few runs back. We probably should have been out of the inning before he hit that home run. You just can’t give a good team extra outs, and that’s kind of what happened there, and they took advantage.”
Hempstead regained a little momentum in the bottom half. Muehring drew a one-out walk, and Solen Munson muscled up his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot pulled to right field, to get the Mustangs within 8-7.
After a scoreless fifth, Kennedy padded its lead in the top of the sixth. Davis drew a one-out hit batsman and Behn walked before Grawe singled through the right side for his fifth RBI of the night, and Matthew Stoltenberg added a sacrifice fly to left field to put the Cougars ahead, 10-7.
Kennedy added more insurance in the seventh. Pinch-hitters Owen Hutchison and Owen Anderson reached safely, Trevor Scott walked and Davis laced a bases-clearing triple to right-center before scoring on a wild pitch. After Behn singled, Grawe homered to right field again to make it 16-7.
