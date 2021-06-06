BELLEVUE, Iowa — Travis Mueller’s bat took plenty of pressure off his left arm Saturday night.
Batting ninth in the Farley lineup, Mueller went 2-for-3 with five RBIs to lead the Hawks to a 11-1 victory in seven innings in the championship game of the Bellevue semi-pro baseball tournament. The Hawks won the first town-team tournament of the summer for the second consecutive year and will begin hosting their own tournament this week.
“The bat definitely helped, didn’t it?” Mueller laughed. “I didn’t try to do too much, tried to stay inside the ball and hit it where it was pitched.”
Mueller, 46, took the assignment on short notice and delivered. The Norway, Iowa, native gives lessons in the Cedar Rapids area, and Oakland A’s lefty A.J Puk is one of his prized pupils.
“I asked my wife, and she said, ‘Are you nuts?’” said Mueller, who played for Rick Heller at Upper Iowa University and semi-pro ball for Balltown. “It’s been a while, but I had a ton of fun. I don’t know if my body will let me do this any time soon. My mind says I want to do it again tomorrow, but I don’t think that’ll work out.”
Mueller scattered three hits, walked four and struck out a pair in four innings of work before yielding to Craig Kerper.
Aaron Wulfekuhle won MVP honors after going 7-for-11 with two homers and eight RBIs. It was the 36-year-olds first career MVP honor.
“I had a good tournament, but I also got a lot of support,” he said. “We put a lot of pressure on teams all tournament. Once you start hitting, the momentum starts rolling, and it takes a lot of pressure off everyone in the lineup.”
Farley opened the scoring in the top of the first after Alex Vaassen walked and Max Pins reached on a hit batsman. Vaassen scored on Wulfekuhle’s sacrifice fly to deep right-center.
The Hawks sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second inning to extend their cushion to 6-0. Kerper started the rally with a one-out hit batsman and Derek Hardin singled before Mueller roped a two-run single up the middle.
Vaassen reached on an error and Andy Seabrooke stroked a two-out RBI single to right field. And Wulfekuhle capped the outburst by drilling a two-run single back up the middle.
Epworth got on the board in the bottom of the third. Loras College standout Dylan Pardoe clobbered a one-out solo home run to left field to pull the Orioles within 6-1.
Another big inning gave Farley more breathing room and chased Epworth starter Cole Perrenoud in the fifth. Brett Swalve reached on a one-out hit batsman and moved to third on Logan Schmitt’s double before Kerper walked to load the bases. A walk to Hardin brought in the first run, and Mueller cleared the bases with a line drive double the other way to the left-centerfield gap to make it 10-1.
Farley added an insurance run in the seventh. Kerper led off with a single and eventually scored on a ground out by Brett Harris.
In the consolation game, Bellevue rallied for a 6-5 victory over Bernard. Cole Swartz hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to lift the Braves. His second homer of the game made a winner of Reid Stumpf.
Riley Reed also belted two homers and gave the Indians a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth.