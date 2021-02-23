For a while, it looked like this might be a rebuilding season for the perennial powerhouse Dubuque Hempstead boys bowling program.
The Mustangs went just 3-6 in dual meets, took eighth in the Clinton Invitational and finished seventh at the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet.
But Hempstead has always had a knack for coming through when it matters the most. And the Mustangs shot a season-best 3,061 last week at the regional meet in Cedar Rapids to earn an at-large berth and the No. 7 seed in this afternoon’s eight-team Class 3A state meet at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
They will be joined at state by Dubuque Senior 11th grader Mason Krieg, a district champion.
“It’s kind of crazy to think we made it, especially when you look at how we were performing early in the season,” said Hempstead senior Trent Kutsch, who will be making his second straight trip to state. “But, at the end of the year, we fixed a few little hiccups, got everything tied together and just kind of found our game. Everything clicked on the right day, and now we’re going back to state.
“I’m really excited, especially after making it last year. As a senior, it’s really nice to know my last high school tournament will be at state.”
The Mustangs have qualified for state in 10 of the 12 seasons the Iowa High School Athletic Association has sanctioned the sport. That ties for the most with Marshalltown, which also qualified for this year’s Class 3A tournament as the No. 2 seed.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys right now,” Hempstead coach Roger Poling said. “It’s a great feeling to be going back to state, but to be honest, they’ve earned this. They’ve worked hard all season and they peaked at the perfect time.
“We’re excited to be going back to Cadillac. Historically, we’ve always bowled well there. It’s a great house, and it’s a great shot. If we bowl the way we did at regionals, who knows what can happen?”
Hudson Orr fired a 268-201—469 to finish second individually at the district meet in Cedar Rapids while leading the Mustangs to a second-place finish behind Cedar Falls’ 3,315.
Dakota Rupp finished 10th with a 434, followed by Alex Scheffert (410), Kutsch (408) and Ian Ninneman (400), while Cody Stackis’ 391 did not factor in Hempstead’s scoring. The Mustangs shot Baker games of 171, 193, 202, 193 and 181.
Hempstead averaged 2,793.27 — the eighth-best in Class 3A.
Krieg won the district championship with a 203-269—472 and landed the No. 9 seed for the individual portion of the state tournament. He averaged 193.96 during the regular-season, the 57th-best mark in Class 3A.
“All I really want to do is have fun. That’s my main goal for state,” Krieg said. “The outcome is the outcome. You don’t win them all.
“It helps a lot that it’s at Cadillac, because I know those lanes pretty well. The lanes even sound good when you throw the ball there. I just feel relaxed whenever I bowl there, so I feel pretty good about going there for state.”