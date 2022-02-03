Addie Hefel scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half, and Galena took a leg up in the league title race with a 41-25 victory over River Ridge/Scales Mound on Wednesday in Hanover, Ill.
Galena improved to 22-3 overall, 5-0 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.
Gwen Miller led River Ridge/Scales Mound (21-2, 5-1) with 10 points.
East Dubuque 25, Warren 22 — At Warren, Ill.: Mia Wilwert scored eight points and Erika Dolan added seven to lead East Dubuque over Warren.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Coe 94, Loras 73 — At Lillis AWC: Rowan McGowen scored 16 points, Alex Singleton added 11 and Cole Navigato had 10, but the Duhawks (13-6, 5-5 American Rivers Conference) suffered a home setback.
Buena Vista 65, Dubuque 60 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Brock Simon scored 14 points, Jaylin McCants added 12 and Levi Scheuermann had 10, but the Spartans (14-6, 9-2 A-R-C) fell at home.
Grand View 80, Clarke77 — At Des Moines: Keith Johnson went for 27 points and Jacob Fierst added 17 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Pride (12-10, 7-8 Heart of America Conference) over the Vikings (13-11, 8-7).
UW-Oshkosh 65, UW-Platteville 51 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Jack Huml scored 16 points, Quentin Shields and Ben Probst added 10 apiece, but the NCAA Division III No. 2-ranked Pioneers (18-2, 7-2 WIAC) lost for the second time this season to the No. 5 Titans (16-3, 6-2).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 76, Coe 51 — At Lillis AWC: Madison Fleckenstein dropped 21 points, Emerson Whittenbaugh added 13 and Madison Haslow 10, and the Duhawks (13-6, 7-3 A-R-C) beat the Kohawks (6-14, 3-9).
Dubuque 74, Buena Vista 46 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Kathleen Mathias led all scorers with 14 points, Miah Smith added 12 and Tabria Thomas had 11 as the Spartans (13-8, 7-5 A-R-C) rolled.
Grand View 80, Clarke 69 — At Des Moines: Giana Michels scored 28 points, Tina Ubl had 14, and Nicole McDermott finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the Pride (21-5, 12-3 Heart) lost to the Vikings (21-5, 12-2).
UW-Oshkosh 59, UW-Platteville 47 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 16 points and Sarah Mueller added 10 as the Pioneers (9-11, 2-8 WIAC) lost their eighth straight game.