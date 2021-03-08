Blake Bakey held his head high as he walked out of the Iowa State University Ice Arena in Ames on Sunday afternoon.
The Dubuque Saints had plenty to be proud of this season, including Sunday.
Bakey and fellow senior Dane Schope scored two goals apiece as the No. 2-seeded Saints pulled away from the Des Moines Oak Leafs, 7-4, in the third-place game at the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament. Dubuque rebounded from an emotional 3-2 loss to Waterloo in Saturday’s semifinal round to claim bronze.
“It meant a lot to our program to win this game and finish with a win,” Bakey said. “We’ve come a long, long way this season and we showed that today. We split with them early in the year, but today we just dominated.
“It’s always tough to come back after a loss, but we responded well. We came back today, worked hard and we were able to put the puck in the back of the net. It was a great team game, and it should give us a big boost going into nationals next month.”
Dubuque finished the regular season 22-4-2 to land the second seed at the state tournament after taking 10th with an 8-24-0 record a year ago. The Saints also posted the best record among Iowa teams to secure a berth in next month’s USA Hockey national high school tournament in Omaha, Neb.
“Any time you can compete at the state level and come home with hardware, it’s a great symbol of the hard work and dedication you’ve put into the entire season,” first-year head coach Tim King said. “That third-place trophy is a symbol of how their hard work paid off.
“I’ve always said, if you have the culture and the right scheme, that combination can make you dangerous in a short period of time. We’re very fortunate, because our best players are also great people. It’s a lot easier to get everybody else to buy in when your top players show they’re willing to put in the work.”
After a scoreless first period, Schope tallied a shorthanded goal after being sprung by Jeremiah Snyder at 4:00 of the middle frame to give Dubuque a 1-0 lead. Tyler May got that goal back 74 seconds later, but Connor Lucas put Dubuque ahead for good at 11:16 with an unassisted goal, and Drew Zillig added an unassisted goal of his own just 27 seconds later to make it 3-1. Blake Bechen and Schope set up Bakey for a power play goal at 14:51 to add to the momentum.
“We knew we outplayed them in the first period, even though it was still 0-0,” Schope said. “We had a lot of confidence coming out of the locker room in the second period, we got a couple of key goals and we shut them down.
“It feels really good to finish on a win. It wasn’t the game we wanted to be playing, but it still feels pretty good. And I’m proud of the way we came back after we basically got beat by Waterloo’s goalie. If we’d play them one more time, I feel we’d beat them.”
The Oak Leafs trimmed the deficit to 4-3 on goals by Brock Wolf and Landon Kooker in the first 9:09 of the third period. But Bakey answered with a game-turning goal at 12:31 to put Dubuque back in command. Schope moved the puck to Bechen, who found Bakey in front for a backhander to make it 5-3.
“Our line just works so well together,” Bakey said. “We needed that goal. It gave us a little bit of confidence to say, ‘OK, we’ve got this.’”
Bechen set up Schope for a shorthanded empty net goal at 13:30, but Marcus Miller potted a power play goal 29 seconds later to make it 6-4. Bechen sealed the win with another empty net goal set up by Bakey at 14:27.
Isaac Tillman stopped 28 shots to earn the victory in net, while Jack Evans made 27 saves for Des Moines.
Top-seeded Kansas City beat Waterloo, 4-0, in the championship game after outshooting the Warriors, 40-22.