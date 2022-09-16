The annual Beckman Catholic/Cascade Friday night showdown always creates a little extra buzz within their respective communities.
But even more so when the teams are coming off their most impressive all-around performances of the year heading into tonight.
Beckman Catholic pitched another defensive gem last week, containing a dangerous Monticello offense to just 14 points. Through three games, the Trailblazers are allowing just 10.7 points per game.
More importantly, Beckman put together its most complete offensive performance in last week’s 28-14 win after struggling to find a groove through the first two games.
“We’ve gotten better here these last couple weeks,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “We’ve cleaned up a lot of mistakes. If we can just keep on that path and just keep doing those things, we’ll be in a good spot.”
Like Beckman, Cascade’s defense (15.3 points allowed per game) has been sound all season, but the Cougars, too, were waiting on a breakout game from the offense. It came last week in a big way with a 46-7 rout of Anamosa.
“We did have a successful night last week offensively,” Cascade coach Tim Frake said. “I think we’re trying to find some things that we haven’t necessarily had in the past and we’re finding with our offense that we are able to be a little more two or three dimensional.”
On either side, there’s little secret where the bulk of the offensive touches will come from. Cascade’s Jack Menster is coming off a four-touchdown, 202-yard performance in last week’s victory and has amassed 415 yards thus far in the season.
“Your eyes have to be on that guy at all times,” Atwater said. “They do a really nice job of using him as effectively as possible. They’re using him to catch the ball a little bit, but also using him to get things open for other guys. It starts there, but you also have to be open and understanding … their quarterback runs the ball well and they get the ball to the receivers really quick.
Beckman’s Nick Wulfekuhle has rushed for 570 yards and broke loose for a school-record 97-yard touchdown to clinch last week’s victory. But Frake knows the Blazers possess several other weapons as well.
“First and foremost, we’re gonna have to stop the run game,” Frake said. “I know they are capable of passing the ball. They got a quarterback returning who is a very good athlete that can scramble and create plays. I think for us, it’s going to start on the defensive side of the ball containing their offense.”
Beckman quarterback Cayden Gassmann rushed for three scores last week and is a dual-threat option leading the Blazers’ offense. First-year Cascade QB Will Hosch has found success in the pocket, throwing for 512 yards and four touchdowns on the year.
“With this game, it’s good for both communities,” Atwater said. Both communities get up for this night and that’s the fun part of it all.”
Frake added, “It’s always fun playing kids you see and play in other sports. The kids know each other, so that always makes it a little more exciting.”
