Union Dubuque F.C. opened its 2021 soccer season, and made its debut at the Dubuque Soccer Complex, with a bang.
Union rolled to a 14-0 blowout victory over Wisconsin’s Spartan F.C. on Saturday in the USASA Amateur Cup, led by four goals from Luke Persenico.
Persenico got things going early for Union with a pair of goals to set the tone, scoring in the 7th and 12th minutes. He’d score again in the 28th minute as Union broke out to a 10-0 lead at halftime.
Persenico added another goal in the second half to cap off his scoring surge.
Union Dubuque will open league play in the Midwest Premier League next weekend against RWB Adria in Chicago.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Coe 7, Dubuque 3 — At UD: The Spartans racked up 11 hits, but were doomed by a five-run seventh inning from the Kohawks. Cayla Cavanaugh went 3-for-4 for the Spartans, while Morgan Turnmire, Deanna Origer and Emily Bloomer added two hits apiece.
UW-Platteville 5-5, UW-Stout 1-3 — At Platteville, Wis.: Angela Laabs had four hits on the day, while Asthon Hoeppner and Claire Bakkestuen picked up wins in the circle as the Pioneers (11-11, 5-5 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) picked up the sweep.
Peru State 6-4, Clarke 3-6 — At Veterans Park: Lindsey Hermann had three hits and Sydney Tigges homered as the Pride fell in Game 1. Morgan Lendering went 3-for-4 and Tigges added two hits as Clarke rallied in the second game to salvage a split.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 6-5, Mount Mercy 3-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Senior grad Jakob Kirman went the distance in the opener to improve to 9-0 on the mound.
Cascade native Bryce Simon had two hits in Game 2 behind another strong pitching performance from Alec Thomas as Clarke (32-12, 20-6 Heart of America Conference) swept the Mustangs.
UW-Platteville 16-14, UW-Eau Claire 6-0 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers pounded out 20 hits on the day en route to the sweep. Jason Adams and Hunter Hopkins had two hits each in Game 1 as the Pioneers put up 13 runs in the first three innings.
UW-P used the latter three innings in the second game to break open a close contest. The Pioneers plated 13 runs in the final three frames to complete the sweep. Jonathan Kelso and Ross Krist went 3-for-4 in the nightcap.
Loras 3-7, Central 1-1 — At Petrakis Park: The Duhawks got two hits from Chris Costantino and a combined gem on the mound from Curtis Lilienthal, Julian Lopez and Ethan Peters to claim the first game.
Bill Luzzo and Alex Kelsch each had two hits in Game 2 and Loras got a strong six-inning pitching performance from Davis Pasco. Dubuque Wahlert grad Owen Funke threw three shutout innings in relief to complete the sweep.
men’s lacrosse
Dubuque 15, Carroll 8 —At Dubuque: The Spartans took command of the match with eight goals in the first period and never looked back. Tanner Weis scored five times, while Ben Farraday, Tyler Phipps and Zach Turpen added two goals apiece. Will Robinson, Diego Roman, Quentin Evans and Noah Perry also contributed goals for UD.
PREP FOOTBALL
Cuba City 28, New Glarus/Monticello 13 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Beau Kopp had touchdown passes of 25, 23 and 33 yards and added a late rushing score as the Cubans rolled on Friday night. Mason Reese, Cooper Johnston and Chayse Barth had touchdown receptions for the Cubans in the victory.
Stockton 16, Winnebago 14 —At Winnabago, Ill.: Ian Broshus caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Haas in the second quarter to grab an early lead as Stockton slipped past Winnebago on Friday night. Caleb Mammoser added a 1-yard rushing score on a quarterback keeper and Jason Hermann punched in the two-point conversion as the Blackhawks held on late for a road victory.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Golden Eagles sweep — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Charlie Fair at No. 1 singles and Jack Freiburger at No. 2 cruised to singles victories and teamed up at No. 1 doubles for a win as Dubuque Wahlert blanked Waterloo West, 9-0.
Rick Walker and Roan Martineau notched a win in doubles to seal a hard-fought win over Cedar Falls, 5-4. Fair and Freiburger also won in doubles for Wahlert, which got singles wins from Fair (1), Freiburger (2) and Roan Martineau (4) to help top the Tigers.
Senior splits — At Meyer Courts: Julian Nemmers (No. 1), Will Lawless (2) and Harry Tompkins (3) set the tone at the top of the lineup with singles wins as Dubuque Senior downed Iowa City Liberty, 9-0. Nemmers and Tompkins teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles, while Lawless and Tony Zuccaro triumphed at No. 2.
Iowa City West was too much for Senior in the second match as the Trojans blanked the Rams, 9-0.
Mustangs split — At Roos Courts: Colin Nelson and Grant Nelson won their matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead Hempstead in a rout of Iowa City Liberty, 9-0. The Mustangs couldn’t get the sweep as Iowa City West proved to be too much and won, 9-0, in the second match.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 4, Davenport Assumption 1 —At Steele Field: Nathan Donovan was a one-man show offensively as he scored all four goals for the Golden Eagles. Jayden Lukan and Tyler Dodds added assists and Chris Schmott had five saves in net.