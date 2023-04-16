05022022-lorasvswartburgbaseball3-sg.JPG
Loras College’s Ryan Wohlers pitched four-plus innings on Saturday afternoon to help the Duhawks defeat Nebraska Wesleya, 7-5, in a rain-shortened American Rivers Conference game at Lincoln, Neb.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald file

Loras scored six times in the top of the first and never looked back en route to a 7-5 rain-shortened series-finale victory over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Jack Carney homered among his two hits, and Nick DiBenedetto went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Duhawks swept the Prairie Wolves in a three-game set. Ryan Wohlers pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the win on the mound.

