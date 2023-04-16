Loras scored six times in the top of the first and never looked back en route to a 7-5 rain-shortened series-finale victory over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.
Jack Carney homered among his two hits, and Nick DiBenedetto went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Duhawks swept the Prairie Wolves in a three-game set. Ryan Wohlers pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the win on the mound.
Loras piled up 28 runs in the series and has now won seven of eight games overall.
Dubuque 11, Luther 3 — At Runkle Field: Parker Allen was 3-for-4, and Colin Husko, Cole DeStafinis, Kyle Radi and Daniel Maller contributed two his apiece as the Spartans won the rubber match against the Norse. Aiden Sullivan struck out six and allowed just two runs over seven innings to earn the pitching victory.
Clarke 13-14, William Penn 4-5 — At Spiegel Park: Bubba Thompson went 3-for-3 with a homer and four runs scored, Daniel Phyle went deep and the Pride breezed in Game 1. Thompson added a second homer in the second game, and Thomas Brannon added two long ball and four RBIs to lead the Pride to a four-game sweep over the Statesmen.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Central 5, Loras 4 — At Tucker Courts: Thomas Kampmier, Gage Becker and Konnor Barth all earned singles wins for the Duhawks, but the Dutch claimed two of three in doubles to win the match.
Simpson 6, Dubuque 3 — Farber Courts: Bjarne Bachmann won at No. 1 singles, and teamed with Rashuan Duck for a point in doubles, but the Storm topped the Spartans.
Loras 8, Simpson 1 — At Tucker Courts: The Duhawks swept through singles to put the match away early against the Storm on Friday. Kevin Blomquist and Thomas Kampmier won in singles and teamed up in doubles for another point.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke 7, Peru State 6 — At Veterans Park: The Pride rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to shock the Bobcats. Elizabeth Leverton went 3-for-4, while Daija Bates and Kaylie Holtam had two hits each for Clarke.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Falls 7, Dubuque Wahlert 2 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Wahlert’s Chase Miller won at No. 6 singles, and Roan Martineau teamed up with Charlie Curtiss for a win at No. 1 doubles, but the Tigers bested the Golden Eagles.
Mustangs sweep — At Iowa City, Iowa: Jake Althaus, Max Hoden, Grant Nelson, Madden Streff Ben Call and Carson Prehm swept through their singles matches as Hempstead defeated Iowa City Liberty, 8-1, and blanked Iowa City High, 9-0.
PREP SOFTBALL
Benton/Shullsburg wins twice — Camden Russell was 3-for-4 with two home runs, and Halle Stluka and Kaylee Neff added two hits each to lead Benton/Shullsburg offensively. Jessie Ray struck out 11 in the circle and went 3-for-4 at the dish as B/S clobbered Argyle, 18-3. Stulka went 3-for-4 and Russel struck out seven and allowed just one run over seven innings in the circle as Benton/Shullsburg earned its second win of the day, 10-1, over Belleville.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Senior 4, Bellevue Marquette 3 (2OT) — At Bellevue, Iowa: Sophia Thomas scored with a minute left in double overtime to lead the Rams past the Mohawks on Friday. Fantu Andrews, Hannah Crampton and Sam McDonald also scored for Senior. Elise Kilburg recrded a hat trick with all three goals for Marquette.
Dubuque Hempstead 1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0 — At Hempstead: Evie Henneberry scored the match’s lone goal with a game-winner in overtime to move the Mustangs to 7-0 on the season.
Dubuque Hempstead 4, Iowa City Liberty 3 — At Iowa City, Iowa: Elena Kapparos scored twice, and added a shootout goal and goalkeeper Shayla Murphy preserved the win with a shootout save as the Mustangs edged Liberty on Friday.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Falls 7, Dubuque Senior 2 — At Meyers Courts: Lauren Nemmers won at No. 4 singles and Maddie Gukeisen at No. 5 singles for the Rams, but the Tigers were too tough.
Iowa City Liberty 7, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At Roos Courts: Nyla Upal accounted for both of the Mustangs’ points with a singles and doubles victory.
