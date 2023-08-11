PEOSTA, Iowa — The start of the 2023 boys golf season for the four Dubuque high schools — the huge and challenging 15-team Mississippi Valley Super Meet — is a bit like taking a handful of darts and throwing them at the target board all at the same time.
No one knows exactly what to expect.
This time around, the blue dart of Dubuque Wahlert hit the bull’s-eye as the Golden Eagles claimed the Super Meet championship at Thunder HIlls Country Club, edging Cedar Rapids Xavier by one stroke, 300-301.
Wahlert placed three golfers in the top 10 for individual scores, with Ben Dolter and Jonah Oberfoell coming in at fifth and sixth, respectively, with 3-over par 74s, and Charlie Becker one stroke behind in eighth place with a 75. Freshman Cal Martineau also came in with a top-20 finish, landing at No. 15 with a 77.
Despite the uncertainties with the start of a new season, Golden Eagles coach Eric Mueller had a hunch his team would perform well today.
“I did think we could have a good showing today,” Mueller said. “Our boys have worked so hard this offseason playing Iowa PGA events among others. The hard work is paying off. They are out there every day practicing and it shows by their scores today. We knew coming in that Xavier would be very tough, and it was obviously close with a one-stroke difference.”
For the second straight season, Wahlert’s Ben Dolter was the top finisher for the Dubuque schools. Last year, he finished 18th individually as the Golden Eagles came in at sixth place.
Dolter and his teammates were thrilled when the final scores were posted.
“I’m so proud of my team, I can’t even express it,” Dolter said. “They have put in so much work in practice. I trusted the process and trusted the work I’ve put in, and that allowed me to go low today with my score.
All six Wahlert golfers scored in the 70s, demonstrating the balance and depth of this year’s team.
“Our players are all talented enough to play in the one spot or the six spot,” Mueller said. “They are that close. Jonah (Oberfoell) played very well today as our No. 5 guy. All six players shooting in the 70s is hard to get.”
Host school Western Dubuque had high hopes of a strong performance on its home course, but the Bobcats collectively struggled to a 318 score, good for ninth place in the standings.
“We did not play like we expected to play,especially on our home course,” Bobcats coach Ben Wilson said. “ We didn’t put ourselves in a very good position today. These guys look disappointed because they know 318 is not what we should be shooting. We will continue to get better as the season progresses. We know what we need to improve upon now.”
Wahlert and Xavier distanced themselves from the rest of the field, as the next closest teams were nine strokes back.
Dubuque Senior improved upon a 13th-place finish a year ago, coming in at 10th with a 325 score, with newcomer Jaxen Strohmeyer firing a 79, good for 25th place.
Rams coach Tim Felderman was pleased with his inexperienced team’s showing.
“I thought 325 was a very good showing for us.” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I’m happy with our effort. Jaxen Strohmeyer in his first varsity meet broke 80 for the first time, and it was at the MVC Super Meet.”
Dubuque Hempstead matched its 2022 showing, finishing in 14th place, ahead of Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Mustangs coach Chad Parkin did not have high expectations for the Super Meet, but looked at the event as a learning experience for his young, inexperienced team.
“We have pretty much turned the roster over from last year. That makes it tough in this conference,” Parkin said. “This is the first meet of the year, and it provides a good baseline moving forward of what we need to work on. You find out real quick with the Super Meet who has been practicing and playing all summer.”
Dolter summed up the day for the champion Eagles:
“We will celebrate and take this in for a bit, and then get back to work,” he said. “We have looked forward to this meet all year.”