Golf meet
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert’s Ben Dolter chips onto the green during Thursday’s Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.

 Dave Kettering / Telegraph Herald

PEOSTA, Iowa — The start of the 2023 boys golf season for the four Dubuque high schools — the huge and challenging 15-team Mississippi Valley Super Meet — is a bit like taking a handful of darts and throwing them at the target board all at the same time.

No one knows exactly what to expect.

Recommended for you