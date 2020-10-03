MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Mineral Point football team used a 60-yard drive capped off by a six-yard touchdown run by senior Will Straka to break a 36-36 tie with 17 seconds remaining to knock off No. 2 ranked Division 4 Lake Mills Friday night, 44-36.
The Pointers, ranked No. 2 in Division 6, used a three-touchdown first-half performance from junior Dominik McVay to take a 20-14 lead into the second half. Mineral Point (2-0) then went up, 26-14, on a 24 yard pass from Liam Stumpf to Joah Filardo but the L-Cats (1-1) wouldn’t back down.
“We knew that the game wasn’t over,” McVay said. “We knew they were going to make it a battle, and we just had to keep grinding out there.”
An Adam Moen 3-yard run in the third quarter made it 28-21, before the Pointers got a safety followed by a Straka score from 15 yards out. A missed PAT made the score 36-21. The L-Cats then got back-to-back scores from Moen — an 11-yard pass and a 15-yard run — and a two-point conversion to knot the game at 36-36 with 1:30 remaining.
McVay stretched out for a 25-yard catch that was key for the Pointers during their final drive.
“Dom is just a sensational player, who is extremely athletic,” Mineral Point coach Andy Palzkill said. “We want to get the ball in his hands, because once he gets it, he’s gone.”
The Pointers defense held strong during the final 17 seconds to secure the win.
“This definitely gives us confidence moving forward,” Palzkill said. “We have some things to clean up, but we saw some good things tonight against a quality opponent.”