Things are going to be a little less super in the Mississippi Valley Conference this fall.
MVC athletic directors held a meeting on Friday in which they voted to cancel all super meet competitions for the 2020 fall season.
The large number of participants, coaches and spectators traditionally expected at these events — featuring all 16 schools in the conference — prompted the ADs to make the decision in response to the current status of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the state.
Four super meets on the calendar for this fall were wiped out as a result: The boys golf meet planned for Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City on Aug. 13; the boys and girls cross country meet set for Cedar Rapids on Oct. 8; the girls swimming and diving meet at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center on Oct. 15 and 17; and the girls swimming & diving sophomore meet on Oct. 24 in Iowa City.
However, at this time all other conference contests, including the divisional meets in each sport, will be held as scheduled as the MVC continues to monitor the status of the pandemic.
In boys golf, Hempstead and Senior compete in the Valley Divisional at The Meadows on Sept. 28, while on the same day Wahlert and Western Dubuque play in the Mississippi Divisional at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta.
In cross country on Oct. 15, Wahlert and Western Dubuque compete in the Mississippi Divisional hosted by Cedar Rapids Prairie. Senior and Hempstead will participate in the Valley Divisional at Seminole Valley in Cedar Rapids.
The conference announced earlier this week that its member schools competing in Class 4A football would play a seven-game schedule among MVC teams.