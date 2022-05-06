EPWORTH, Iowa — Audrey Biermann officially claimed house bragging rights for next season.
Western Dubuque’s senior sprinter claimed gold in all three events she competed in Thursday on her home track in the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional Meet at Western Dubuque High School.
Biermann’s first gold came in the 100-meter dash (12.39), but in the latter two she bested the person she’ll be sharing walls with in the fall.
“She’s actually my roommate next year at Iowa,” Biermann said of Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Gabby Cortez, who finished runner-up to the Bobcat sprinter in the 200 and 400.
Biermann won the 200 in 25.03 and the 400 in 55.55, narrowly edging out her future Hawkeye teammate and housemate.
“We’re close on that level, it’s just a friendly rivalry right now,” Biermann continued. “At this point, she’s (Class) 4A and I’m 3A, so that was the last time I’ll ever have to run against her. “It’s cool to have that bond already with her.”
Biermann, who was named the Mississippi Division athlete of the year after the race, said being able to run against elite competition shortly after competing at the Drake Relays fuels her.
“I love that we have a good conference and I can push myself,” Biermann said. We have some of the best runners in the state here right now.”
Cortez can push back on Biermann a little next fall because Cedar Rapids Prairie walked away with the team title with 142 points. Western Dubuque finished tied for fifth with 90, and Wahlert (62) placed seventh.
The Bobcats claimed their fourth gold of the night with a 1-2 finish in the shot put. Senior Taryn Penney (42-4 ½) bested fellow senior thrower and teammate Maddy Maahs (41-2). Maahs also claimed bronze in the discus with a distance of 124 feet.
In the 4x200 relay, Dubuque Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen received the baton in an unfamiliar position.
The Golden Eagles had trouble with a pass earlier in the race, but battled back quickly to close the gap.
“I couldn’t really see from where I was, but I knew something happened because we’re normally not that far back,” Steffen said. I just knew I had to make up that time and that I couldn’t finish that far back.”
Steffen said that it was a different feeling having to come behind in a race she and her teammates are typically near the front.
“It was very different, but I adapted quickly,” she said. “I just gave it all I had and it worked out in our favor.”
Lauren McClimon, Meghan McDonald, and Olivia Donovan joined Steffen with a winning time of 1:47.77.
McDonald and McClimon also had a hand in Wahlert’s second gold of the evening. Joined by Emma Donovan and Tessa Berning, the Golden Eagles crossed first in 50.52
“I think it’s really helpful coming into districts and state to have that motivation to keep winning,” McDonald said. “It’s a big boost because we’re against Western Dubuque in districts and at state, so running against them definitely helps.”
McDonald, Steffen, Berning, and McClimon took silver in the evening’s opening distance medley relay in 1:53.46. Jamie Schmid, Mia Kunnert, Olivia Donovan, and Steffen then closed the night with a runner-up finish in the 4x400 in 4:06.09.
Olivia Donovan, Schmid, Alana Duggan, and Josie Belken won bronze for Wahlert in the 4x800 with a time of 10:07.20.