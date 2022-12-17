Dubuque Wahlert needed a response.
It got one in a big way.
Following a disappointing 24-point home loss to Western Dubuque last week and then losing star post Duke Faley to a concussion, the Golden Eagles had their backs against the wall on Tuesday welcoming Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Iowa City West to town.
Wahlert rediscovered the flow to its offense in upsetting the Trojans, then kept it going in a wire-to-wire victory over city rival Dubuque Hempstead, 60-39, on Friday night at Wahlert High School.
“We were just way more purposeful in our offense,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “Setting screens, moving with a purpose. Not just moving slow and exchanging places. We just ran our offense a lot better, and therefore we generated better looks. We shot 60% against City West, and against Western Dubuque we shot 30%. We got back to work this week and saw a lot of improvement.”
Jack Walsh scored the first eight points of the contest on the way to a game-high 18 points, while Nolan Berendes scored 12 for the Eagles (3-2). Seamus Crahan and Ethan Meyer scored eight points apiece, and Quinn Walsh chipped in seven.
“We’re working on keeping the turnovers down and working the ball around to get a good shot,” said Jack Walsh, a 6-foot-3 senior forward. “We have some length inside, so let’s use that to our advantage. Stay tough defensively and not let teams get any run outs.”
Reed Strohmeyer scored 17 points to pace the Mustangs (1-5), who have dropped five straight after winning their season opener. Drew Lewis added eight points.
“I mean starting off 18-3, that was it,” Hempstead coach Damon Rogers said. “We came out and made them take some tough shots and got some rebounds, but we just didn’t execute. Then they started on a roll and we got down 18-3. Just hard to come back from that.”
Walsh’s 8-0 scoring run to open the game — all close to the rim — put the Eagles in control with 4:33 left in the first quarter. Walsh finished with 10 points in the frame as Wahlert blasted out to a 16-3 lead as Hempstead shot just 1-for-9 in the opening quarter.
“I’m just working in practice,” Jack Walsh said. “I’ve never really been a ‘big man’ in my life, but I’ve sort of transitioned to that. I like it. I’m working on my post moves and becoming pretty effective at it. If I get the ball in a good position, I can try to score.”
Crahan scored on a lob from Luke Smith to extend the Eagles’ lead to 25-7 with 3:51 left in the second quarter. The Mustangs finally found some offense, as Strohmeyer nailed back-to-back treys and Lewis hit a baseline jumper to cut the deficit to 25-15. However, Walsh answered with a baseline drive and jam to keep Wahlert in front, 29-15, at the break.
“We knew he was due for a breakout year,” English said of Walsh. “He practices like that every day. He’s starting to feel really comfortable there inside. He can shoot from the perimeter, too. He’s got a good all-around game.”
While Hempstead battled throughout, the Eagles were never really threatened in the second half. Wahlert hit three triples in the final quarter, then Berendes’ and-1 jumper in the lane sealed it at 54-37 with 2:30 to go.
“We’re getting better and better defensively,” English said. “We’re picking up the intensity and understanding our rotations a little bit better. We’re zoning in on the game plan and doing a better job with that. We’re happy giving up 39 points tonight.”
