Loras was in desperate need of a palate cleanser.
Nick DiBenedetto had just the right flavor.
DiBenedetto, the Duhawks’ do-it-all utility man, roped a game-winning, no-doubt solo home run well over the left-field fence in the bottom of the ninth inning to claim the series finale against Coe, 6-5, on Saturday at Petrakis Park.
“I was looking for pitch and got a low-and-in fastball, and just swung out of my shoes for it,” DiBenedetto said.
DiBenedetto’s momentary glance and delayed trot appeared as if he’s accustomed to walking it off in style.
“Not at all,” he said. “This is my first one. I never really hit home runs until last year, and I’ve never really had the opportunity. I’m glad I was able to do it.”
The win was a much-needed confidence boost for the Duhawks following two lopsided losses to Coe that dashed their hopes of earning a No. 2 seed in next week’s American Rivers Conference tournament.
Saturday’s victory cemented Loras (25-15, 15-9) as the third seed in the A-R-C tournament, which kicks off next Thursday in Cedar Rapids. Loras will meet sixth-seeded Wartburg (14-19, 9-15) on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Mount Mercy University.
“I wasn’t really happy with the way we played the first two games,” Loras coach Carl Tebon said. “I just told our guys that we have to have better standards than this. Our guys really pulled together today.”
Coe, which used an eight-run sixth inning to pull away in the series opener, and scored 11 runs over the first three innings in Game 1, jumped to 4-0 lead on Saturday after an inning and a half.
But the Duhawks played catch-up via the long ball.
Max MacCallum’s two-run blast cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second, and Daniel Rogers followed an inning later with a solo shot to make it 4-3. DiBenedetto’s third-inning RBI single tied it at 4-4.
“It’s been like this all year,” DiBenedetto said. “Teams get up on us, but we never give up. I’m really proud of our whole lineup.”
Loras freshman hurler Max Vaisvilla overcame a shaky start to the game and provided the Duhawks with a rock-solid effort on the mound, allowing just two earned runs over six innings.
“What Max has been able to do lately has really been impressive, especially for a freshman,” Tebon said.
Loras grabbed a 5-4 advantage in the fifth before the Kohawks evened the score in the seventh, setting the stage for DiBenedetto’s ninth-inning walk-off.
The towering shot delighted a large Alumni Day crowd clad in purple and gold and sent the Duhawks into the postseason on a positive note.
“Just to be able to finish off this last regular season game with a win, I think that’s really important going into the tournament,” DiBenedetto said. “I hope that we can continue the confidence next week.”
Tebon added, “I told our guys, ‘You can go into the tournament limping, or you can go in with a little bit of confidence.’ I think we accomplished that today.”
Despite suffering the loss, Coe’s Nolan Schroeder, a Dubuque Hempstead grad, impressed over 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing just two earned while striking out five.
Dubuque Wahlet grad Jake Brosius went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Kohawks, while Cascade product Reid Rausch was hitless in two plate appearance.
Coe (22-15, 14-10) plays the University of Dubuque in the A-R-C first round at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park.
