FARLEY, Iowa — Wednesday’s clash of county titans on Wednesday at Farley Park was fully loaded.
Brett Harris went 3-for-5 and lined a single to center to score the final run in Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque’s 18-8 win over 2A No. 4 Beckman Catholic.
WD scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to end a marathon game and win by the run rule and remain unbeaten (5-0) to start the year. Beckman led early, but fell to 2-2.
Western Dubuque starter TJ Cook struck out a pair of Blazers in the top of the first, but Beckman got on the scoreboard thanks to a pair of WD miscues.
Luke Sigwarth doubled when his high pop fly fell safely in shallow left field. He advanced to third on a single by Jake Schmidt and scored on a wild pitch.
The Bobcats loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the first, but Beckman starter Joe Kielkucki got Connor Maiers to fly out to deep left to end the threat.
Beckman loaded the bags and added to its lead in the third, chasing Cook out of the game. Cook walked in a pair of runs as the Blazers went up, 3-0.
WD’s Tanner Anderson put out the fire. The sophomore came in relief to retire two straight Blazers, limiting the damage.
After getting just one hit through the first two innings, WD got to Kielkucki in the third, loading the bases with no outs.
Kielkucki hit Bradyn Delaney with a pitch to force in the Bobcats’ first run. Jackson Oberbroeckling replaced Kielkucki, and walked in a pair of runs that tied the score.
WD took the lead on a Colton McIlrath fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly from Jake Goodman.
Beckman got one run back in the top of the fourth when Luke Schieltz tripled and scored on a line-drive single by Sigwarth. But Anderson again limited the damage, striking out three batters — the last two looking, to keep WD in front by a run.
The Bobcats added to their lead in the fourth on doubles by Maiers and Isaac Then and a base hit from Connor Krogman.
Five times in the first six innings, WD loaded the bases. In their half of the fifth, the Bobcats did so with just one hit, but still put four more runs on the board to go up, 11-4.
Beckman wouldn’t go down. The Blazers loaded the bases in the sixth on Anderson and scored four runs, two coming on Jake Schmidt’s double, and two more crossing home after Goodman replaced Anderson on the mound.
Prior to the jam in the sixth, Anderson rarely got into trouble and when he did, it didn’t take long for him to get out. He was sharp with the glove as well as his arm, snagging a liner by Drew Thier and doubling-up Eli Kluesner at third to keep the Blazers off the board in the fifth.
