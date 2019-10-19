Aidan McCarthy considered his second straight milestone victory to be yet another group effort.
The 18-year-old goaltender posted his first career USHL shutout on Saturday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 1-0 victory at Sioux City. In his only other appearance this season, McCarthy picked up his first career win three weeks ago with a 4-3 decision over Madison.
“It means a lot to win these games, because it shows that all the hard work I’ve put in has paid off,” said McCarthy, who made 18 saves on Saturday night to improve to 2-0 with a 1.50 goals against average and .938 save percentage. “But I’m also extremely proud of the effort the guys put in in front of me. That means a lot.
“It shows that they care about the defensive end of the ice first. And that’s what wins hockey games.”
The Saints improved to 6-0 and remain one of only two unbeaten teams in the USHL. Waterloo also improved to 6-0 on Saturday night.
Only three times since returning to the USHL in 2010-11 have the Saints opened a season with at least six straight wins.
“It’s been a couple months that we’ve been together, but each time we get together we see the energy and we feel the energy of this group,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “There’s a believe-in. It’s not just a buy-in. They believe in what we’re doing, and they’re getting results from it. The guys have each others’ backs.
“It’s hard to explain. But there is something special there. It just feels right.”
The Saints finished with a 30-18 advantage in shots on goal. And they blanked a team that erupted for an 8-2 victory over a traditionally strong defense in Tri-City. Last season, the Saints didn’t earn their first shutout of the season until the month of March.
David credited assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale for putting together a game plan and effectively presenting it to the team on Saturday morning. It didn’t hurt to have his team block 10 shots in front of McCarthy.
“We were making sure we had forwards getting back all night,” McCarthy said. “They were taking care of the middle of the ice and taking away plays before (Sioux City) could get in the zone. It was a group effort, not just the defensemen but the forwards as well.”
Braden Doyle scored the only goal McCarthy needed late in the Saints’ second power play of the game. He took a pass from Ty Jackson, sidestepped a Sioux City penalty killer and wristed a shot through a Jimmy Glynn screen and past goaltender Ethan Haider at 4:36 of the third period. It was Doyle’s first career goal in 11 USHL games.
“It felt really good, especially considering the game situation,” said Doyle, a Boston University recruit and a Los Angeles Kings draft pick. “Coming here, I wasn’t sure how I’d perform in the USHL. But things are working out well for me, but more importantly the team. It was nice to get that monkey off my back and score that first one.”