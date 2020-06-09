Will Ryan, son of legendary UW-Platteville and University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan, was hired on Sunday as the eighth head coach in program history at UW-Green Bay.
Not only does Will Ryan come from a distinguished coaching pedigree, but he’s got more than enough options of top-notch coaches to guide him on his new journey leading the Phoenix in the Horizon League.
The two sides have reached an agreement in principle, with the details of the final contract still being worked out.
“What a great day for UW-Green Bay and Green Bay men’s basketball,” Green Bay athletic director Charles Guthrie said in a press release. “Hiring leaders is about getting the right fit at the right time and I have no doubt that Coach Ryan is exactly the right person to lead our program today and into the future. Will’s overall body of work as a collegiate coach has been remarkable and I believe that experience will serve us tremendously well as he embarks on his tenure at Green Bay.”
The 41-year-old Will Ryan — oldest son of College Basketball Hall of Famer Bo — heads to Green Bay after posting a 14-13 record in his lone season as the head coach at Division II program Wheeling University in West Virginia. In his first season as the leader of the Cardinals, he took a team picked to finish last in their conference to a fifth-place finish.
“I am beyond excited to be the next head coach of the Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball program. It’s an honor and a privilege to come back to my home state of Wisconsin and join a great University,” Will Ryan said in the release. “I look forward to building a program with a group of hard-working student-athletes who are proud to represent Green Bay.”
Will Ryan, a Platteville High School grad who won national championships in 1998 and 1998 as a player for UW-Platteville while his father was the Pioneers’ head coach, has more than 15 combined years as a Division I assistant. Prior to Wheeling, Will Ryan was the head assistant coach at Ohio University and an assistant at North Dakota State University.
Bo Ryan guided the Pioneers to eight conference titles and nine straight NCAA Division III playoff appearances. UW-Platteville won national championships in 1991, 1995, 1998 and 1999 — the last two with the help of Will on the court. Bo Ryan led the Pioneers for 15 seasons. In his last 12 seasons, Ryan guided his team to a 314-37 record, including a phenomenal 157-7 record in Williams Fieldhouse. UW-Platteville was the winningest team in all of college basketball during the 1990s, with a 266-26 record (90.9 percent).
“Kelly and I are proud of Will and his accomplishments in coaching and teaching,” Bo Ryan said in the release. “We wish Will and the team all the best as they embark on this new and exciting chapter.”
With Ohio, Will Ryan helped coach 14 all-conference players and a pair of second-place finishes. His tenure with the Bison was even better, where he helped lead NDSU to two NCAA Tournaments and a memorable upset win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.
In his seven seasons in Fargo, Will Ryan helped the team advance to four postseason tournaments, develop two Summit League Players of the Year and notch a program-record 26 wins in 2013-14.
Will Ryan spent five seasons at Wisconsin as a Video Coordinator and Director of Basketball Operations under his father, joining the program in 2002-03 as a volunteer assistant. He also served as head coach for the Wisconsin Swing AAU team in 2005. He graduated from UW-Milwaukee in December 2002 with a Bachelor’s degree in educational studies and youth leadership and played for Bruce Pearl, the current head coach at Auburn University, during his senior season.
“Will Ryan is a coaching natural,” said Greg Gard, current Badgers head coach and another longtime assistant under Bo Ryan, including at UW-Platteville. “I’ve literally watched him grow up over the last 30 years from being a ball boy at UW-Platteville games, to coaching him as a player at Platteville High School and with the Pioneers, to the start of his coaching career with us at Wisconsin. You could tell early he was so at ease on the floor as a player and in his initial coaching roles.
“He saw, thought, and understood the game in a way that was way beyond his years. His knowledge of the game is exceptional, and combined with his level-headed demeanor and ability to communicate with today’s student-athlete, he’s a great fit for UW-Green Bay. I’m really happy for Will, Emily, and their three boys to return to their Wisconsin roots and be closer to their friends and family.”
Will and his wife, Emily, have three sons, Owen, Liam and Callen.
“I want to thank Chancellor Michael Alexander and Athletic Director Charles Guthrie for this amazing opportunity. Their passion for the university is infectious. I’m excited to join the proud Phoenix family,” Will Ryan said.