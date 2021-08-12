DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ozzie Guillen stepped into the shade of the New York Yankees’ dugout and wiped a bead of sweat from his forehead.
On a slightly humid Wednesday morning, the legendary former shortstop and manager of the Chicago White Sox wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else but the Field of Dreams. And he immediately began to lobby Major League Baseball to make Dyersville an annual part of its schedule.
Guillen and NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien arrived in Dyersville on Tuesday for the White Sox-Twins postgame show later that evening. And he’s loved every minute of being in Dubuque County.
“I’m very glad I’m part of it for the first time in the history of the game,” Guillen said during a tour of the facilities for local and national media. “It’s a privilege to do the show, and it’s a privilege to be a part of this event. Hopefully, it’s not a one-time event. Hopefully, the experience is very positive to come back in the future.
“Obviously, the first time you do anything, there are a lot of question marks. But, Major League Baseball and the people doing this event, I can only say congratulations. They did an amazing job. It’s something different, something very different, but it’s beautiful.”
Major League Baseball built an 8,000-seat temporary stadium just to the west of the movie site, which will also be included in the fan and player experience for tonight’s game. The design of the diamond, the bullpens and other details pay homage to Comiskey Park, the long-time home of the White Sox until they moved across the street in 1990 to what has been renamed Guaranteed Rate Field.
Guillen hadn’t visited the Field of Dreams until Tuesday.
“Why do they call it the Field of Dreams? Take a look at it,” Guillen said. “It’s amazing what they did. The ballpark looks beautiful, and l love how, whether you’re pitching or hitting, you can see the cornfield.
“People have to come here and take a look at it. It’s a unique experience they’ll never forget.”
The Field of Dreams Game comes during the dog days of the season, weeks after the All-Star break and before the playoff races begin in earnest in September.
“This definitely breaks up the monotony of the baseball season, although with the White Sox this season, there isn’t much monotony going on on the field, in the clubhouse and in the dugout with Tony LaRussa managing,” Garfien said. “It’s been one thing after another, and 99% of it has been positive. From a storyline standpoint and the excitement surrounding this team, this game just adds to the specialness of a 2021 season you hope can become even more special in October and into November.
“We’re here in August to have an opportunity to experience what I’m calling Baseball Heaven. At least it feels like heaven to me. And, if you love baseball, this is heaven.”
Guillen found only one fault in the event.
“I wish they could stay here for a series,” he said. “One day in, one day out — thank God they have an off day Friday. Believe me, it’s not easy to fly in here, play one game and leave right away. You don’t get to see as much as you’d like. If they did a series here, you’d get the best out of the players. But, to do this for the fans, to do this for America, kudos to them.”
Despite sweltering heat followed by a late-afternoon storm on Tuesday, Garfien and Guillen shot plenty of footage at the Field of Dreams for that night’s post-game show. And they had a fun time doing it.
“He is everything and more of what you’d expect Ozzie Guillen to be,” said Garfien, who joined NBC Sports Chicago in 2004 and covered Guillen’s stint as White Sox manager from 2004-11. “If he wasn’t a major league manager or a post-game analyst, he’d be a stand-up comic.”
That shouldn’t surprise White Sox fans, who have loved the fun-loving Venezuelan since 1985, when he won the American League Rookie of the Year award. Guillen then managed the White Sox to the World Series in 2005 to end a championship drought that began in 1917.
“We do have fun on the show,” Guillen said. “Doing a post-game show is not easy. After watching a three-hour baseball game, you want to go to sleep. But our show is very fun. We talk about baseball, but we like to make fun of each other, too. When Frank (Thomas) is on the set, it’s even more fun. I love it. I love coming to do the show every day.”
Garfien feels as though he receives an education every time he watches a White Sox game with Guillen.
“He loves the game, and he’s passionate about the White Sox,” Garfien said. “Getting to sit by him is entertaining and extremely informative. I like to call him a mad genius. A mad baseball genius.
“He knows every nook and cranny of a baseball game. He can see one small moment in a baseball game and dissect it for an hour. He knows the game that well.”