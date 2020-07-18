DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Even when his team was down to its final out, Dubuque Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher knew his guys could battle back.
Sure enough, with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, down a run to Marion on Friday night, Golden Eagles designated hitter Matty Schmitz drilled a liner to right field.
On any other night, that ball drops for at least a single, if not a double. On Friday, true to Wahlert’s tough luck in 2020, it was an out.
Indians right fielder Lucas Unsen made a terrific diving catch in right for the final out, robbing the Eagles of what might’ve been an epic comeback in an 11-10, season-ending Iowa Class 3A district semifinal loss to Marion at Tom Jenk Field.
“It’s been different, but it’s been different for everybody,” said Tuescher. “I feel proud of our guys. When we were down, 10-2, I had all the confidence in the world that we were going to score runs. It was just a matter of what we could keep them at.
“It wasn’t easy and we didn’t have a lot of things going for us. But to no surprise, with our senior leadership, we had the opportunity to win the ball game and that’s all you can ask for.”
Tuescher struggled to describe the 2020 season. The Eagles played just 13 games, finishing 6-6-1 overall. They also were forced to quarantine for two weeks in June due to a positive coronavirus test.
Yet, even to the end, Tuescher felt his boys made the most of it. Wahlert spotted Marion an eight-run lead through three innings. By the top of the sixth, the Eagles had battled back to a 10-10 tie and looked as though the momentum might carry them to the win.
Jaqson Tejada led off the sixth with a single for Marion (8-10), pinch runner Keenan Diers moved to second on a sacrifice and advanced to third with one out. Wahlert pitcher Aaron Savary struck out Kaden Frommelt in the next at-bat, putting the Eagles one out away from escaping the jam. But against the next batter, a wild pitch drew Diers in for the game-winning score.
Wahlert managed to put just one runner on the bases over the final six outs, with Schmitz’s game-ending lineout coming as a stunning blow.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted, but I think we put all of our effort in,” said Savary, who inherited a 10-3 deficit when he entered the game in the fourth inning. Although he took the loss, Wahlert’s sophomore ace finished the game with one earned run allowed in four innings with five strikeouts and just two hits surrendered. “The seniors did everything for us. We’re really going to miss them. It sucks that we had such a short season because they’re a bunch of great guys.”
The Indians sent 25 batters to the plate over the first three innings, chasing off both Eagles starter Jared Walter and reliever Charlie Jaeger. Savary was able to hold Marion at bay while the Wahlert offense awoke.
After plating three in the fourth, Bennett Cutsforth and Savary drew back-to-back walks to lead off the fifth and Jaeger was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Will Hoffmann and Landon Stoll followed with RBIs, and Schmitz’s two-out double keyed a four-run frame that knotted the score at 10-all.
Schmitz finished the game with three RBIs and a run scored.