Dubuque Senior’s Riley O’Donnell is still in the hunt on the consolation side of the bracket after winning two matches at the Iowa Class 2A state singles tournament on Wednesday in Iowa City.
O’Donnell lost her opening match to Cedar Falls’ Madison Sagers, 6-0, 6-2, before rebounding in consolations. The Rams senior first beat Dubuque Hempstead sophomore Sydney Thoms, 6-0, 6-2, and then defeated West Des Moines Dowling’s Elaine Wang, 6-1, 6-1, to advance to today’s consolation semifinal against Iowa City West’s Ella DeYoung. She can still finish as high as fifth place.
Thoms, as well as Senior 12th-graders Natalie Kaiser and Maddy Sampson-Brown in the doubles bracket, each lost both of their matches on the day and were eliminated.
PREP BASEBALL
Galena 3, River Ridge/Scales Mound 1 — At Galena, Ill.: An epic pitcher’s duel went to the Pirates, who got 14 strikeouts from Ethan Hefel. The Wildcats’ Maddox Knauer had 12 strikeouts.
(Tuesday’s games)
Cascade 7-4, Camanche 3-0 — At Cascade, Iowa: Eli Green had three hits and three RBIs and struck out 11 in seven innings of work. Jack Carr pitched a complete-game shutout in the second game to complete the River Valley Conference sweep.
South Tama 8-3, Dyersville Beckman 7-13 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Logan Burchard and Luke Schieltz had two hits each, and Burchard fanned seven in four innings to help Beckman to the WaMaC split. Owen Huehnergarth had two hits and drove in two runs for the Blazers in the opener.
Bellevue Marquette 10-16, Clinton Prince of Peace 2-3 — At Camanche, Iowa: Carson Michels struck out 10 in six innings of work, and Aza Berthel had three hits and scored three times for the Mohawks. In the second game, Michels had three hits and Cam Templeton had two in support of winning pitcher Brady Templeton, who struck out 11.
Clear Creek-Amana 3-4, Maquoketa 1-5 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals squeaked out a win in the second game to split the WaMaC twin bill.
Edgewood-Colesburg 6-8, Springville 4-10 — At Marion, Iowa: Colin Harris had three hits and two RBIs, and Dawson Bergan added two hits and two RBIs to lead the Vikings to the win in the opener. Bergan added two more hits in the night cap.
Maquoketa Valley 6-14, Starmont 2-7 — At Arlington, Iowa: Parker Sternhagen had a pair of hits in both games to lead the Wildcats to the sweep. He struck out 13 in the second game.
West Delaware 14-8, Williamsburg 8-9 — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Isaac Fettkether had three hits and Luke Kehrli added two to lead West Delaware to the WaMaC win.
Turkey Valley 11-4, Clayton Ridge 5-3 — At Jackson Junction, Iowa: Caden Helle collected four hits, including a home run and three RBIs, for Clayton Ridge in the sweep.
Clinton 10, East Dubuque 0 — At Clinton, Iowa: The Warriors dropped their regular-season finale ahead of opening post-season play today.
Warren/Stockton 8, Forreston 2 — At Forreston, Ill.: The Warhawks closed the regular season 19-1 and will host Galena in regional play on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cuba City 13, Southwestern 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich and Delaney Ryan each went 3-for-4, and Ryan won in the circle as the Cubans rolled past the Wildcats.
Potosi/Cassville 10, Pecatonica 6 — At Pecatonica, Wis.: Paige Siegert and Emily Bierman both went 3-for-4 with four RBIs each to lead the co-op to the road win.
Mineral Point 16-11, Darlington 4-1 — At Darlington, Wis.: Kaitlyn Cox went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in the opener, setting the tone in the Pointers’ sweep.
Galena 12, Milledgeville 2 — At Galena, Ill.: Gwen Hesselbacher drove in two runs and scored two more as the Pirates routed the Missiles.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 8, Lena-Winslow 7 — At Lena, Ill.: Mickayla Bass hit a triple and won in the circle as the co-op held off Le-Win.
(Tuesday’s games)
Western Dubuque 8-16, Cedar Falls 1-7 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Sydney Kennedy struck out 13 in the opener, and Meredith Hoerner whiffed seven in the nightcap to go along with Meg Besler’s homer and four RBIs, and the Bobcats swept the Tigers.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-12, Dubuque Wahlert 2-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Anna Roling went 3-for-3 in Game 2, but the Golden Eagles were swept by the Hawks in conference action.
Cascade 14-9, Camanche 6-0 — At Cascade, Iowa: Claudia Noonan went 4-for-5 in the opener and Sam Frasher went deep in Game 2 as the Cougars swept past the Indians.
Southwestern 17, Darlington 2 — At Darlington, Wis.: Hannah Brant finished 4-for-4 with 6 RBIs, and also won in the circle, as the Wildcats cruised past the Redbirds.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pleasant Valley 6, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Spartans blanked the Rams in their 3A regional semifinal, ending Senior’s season at 4-12.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bernard 3, Peosta 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Max Hoffman and Trace Hoffman struck out six apiece and combined for seven innings of no-hit ball as Bernard blanked Peosta at the Bellevue tournament.