This should be a very interesting season on the high school girls swimming & diving scene.
To say the least.
Because the Dubuque Community School District’s new pool at Hempstead High School likely won’t open until this winter, practice and meet schedules have been scrambled significantly. Hempstead will practice at Loras College, and Senior will practice at the Dubuque Community Y.
All three schools have state meet contenders, despite the hectic schedule.
Here is a capsule look at the girls city swimming and diving season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Renee Roos (5th season)
Last season — The Mustangs finished fifth at the regional meet with 175 points and qualified five swims for state.
Returning state qualifiers — Samantha Fish (jr.), Molly Duehr (sr.), Emily Rober (jr.) and Faith Jasper (sr.) finished 24th in the 200 medley relay in 1:55.49. Fish also qualified for state in the backstroke and butterfly, and Duehr advanced in the 200 free and 100 breaststroke.
Other returning letterwinners — Natalie Harbin (sr), Ava Sigwarth (jr.), Rachel Holdridge (jr.), Olivia Fransen (sr., diver), Caitlyn Schueller (sr., diver), Erin Bughman (sr., diver), Sophie Sutter (jr.), Riley Glew (jr.), Jaelyn Tigges (soph.).
Season outlook — The Mustangs return a solid nucleus with four juniors and seniors with state meet experience. A key will be developing the underclassmen to take over in future seasons. Hempstead’s roster includes 24 athletes, a slight increase over last season.
First meet — Tuesday, Aug. 27 vs. Iowa City High at San Jose Pool.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Jesse Huff (5th season)
Last season — The Rams finished fourth at the regional meet with 302 points and advanced 10 swims to state. They finished 14th at state with 53 points.
Returning state qualifiers — Anna Pfeiffer (sr.), Claire Wedewer (sr.) and Taylor Kremer (sr.) return to the 11th-place 200 medley relay that swam 1:50.35. Tabitha Monahan (soph.), Lauren Fetzer (sr.), Maci Boffeli (soph.) and Kremer return to the 26th-place 200 free relay that swam 1:43.82. Wedewer, Kremer and Pfeiffer return to the 400 free relay that took 12th in 3:38.61. Pfeiffer finished third in the 50 free in 23.89 and sixth in the 100 free in 52.62. Wedewer took 15th in the individual medley in 2:13.51 and qualified in the breaststroke. Kremer also qualified in the 50.
Other returning letterwinners — Izzy Gile (jr.), Brianna Heer (jr.), Delaney Noel (jr.), Catherine Schueller (sr., diver), Molly Strohmeyer (jr.).
Top newcomers — Audrey Diem (soph.), Helen Hall (soph.).
Season outlook — The Rams return six of their seven state qualifiers/point scorers from a year ago and 11 letterwinners, both more than they’ve had in several years. That includes Pfeiffer, a Western Dubuque student committed to swim at the University of Iowa. Senior’s 27-girl roster includes a loaded senior class motivated to leave a mark on the program. Huff expects the Rams to contend for the top half of the always tough Mississippi Valley Conference.
First meet — Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Senior hosts the Ram Invitational at San Jose Pool on Saturday, Aug. 31.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Emily Snyder (21st season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles finished third at the regional meet with 330.5 points and qualified 11 swims for the state meet. They took ninth at state with 78 points
Returning state qualifiers — Tori Michel (sr.), Alaina Schmidt (sr.) and Zoe Heiar (fr.) return to the ninth-place 200 medley relay that swam 1:49.68. Heiar and Michel return to the ninth-place 200 free relay that went 1:38.57. Schmidt, Heiar and Christine Kalb (sr.), return to the 10th-place 400 free relay that went 3:36.94. Michel finished 11th in the backstroke in 58.18 and 14th in the 100 butterfly in 59.35. Heiar took 14th in the breaststroke in 1:08.29. Schmidt qualified for state in the 50 and the breaststroke. Maria Kircher (sr.) took 25th in diving.
Other returning letterwinners — Hannah Schiesel (sr.), Abby Wuebker (jr.), Arianna Yaklich (jr.), Meghan Fitzgerald (jr.), Natalie Kelzer (soph.), Jamie Schmid (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Kenna Wolbers (fr.), Brooke Wuebker (fr.), Avery Schmidt (fr.).
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles return seven swimmers with state meet experience, including senior Karlie Welbes and junior Hayley Welbes, who return to the team after opting to swim club last fall. Last season, Wahlert won its third straight city title and 12th overall since 1975. The Eagles haven’t won four straight city titles since 1978
First meet — Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
WISCONSIN
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER
Coach — Matt Wunderlin (1st season)
Last season — The co-op squad finished 12th at the Baraboo Regional and 33rd in the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
Returning state qualifier — Madison Albert-Nelson (sr.) took 13th in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.34.
Other returning letterwinners — Erin Walker (sr.), Daisy Gatch (jr.), Caroline Gates (soph.), Ava Graney (soph.), Maddy Sargent (soph.), Delanie Weber (soph.), Ellie Sasse (soph.), Gracie Schaffer (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Lydia Mack (fr.), Shaena Prestegard (fr.), Trinadee Schiffman (fr.), Abby Burr (fr.), Iella Barrera (soph.).
Season outlook — Platteville/Lancaster has a solid nucleus led by Albert-Nelson, a three-year state qualifier. Wunderlin takes over a squad filled with competitive swimming experience, which should speed up the team’s training cycle. He considers this a building year, but has expectations for success along the way.
First meet — Thursday, Aug. 22 vs. Monroe at UW-Platteville.