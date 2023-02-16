CUBA CITY, Wis. — During the 2012 and 2013 basketball seasons, Max Lucey could be found on the sidelines as the Cuba City waterboy.
It was then that he joked about legendary Coach Jerry Petitgoue sticking around long enough to coach him during his high school career. Fast forward to the present day, where Lucey is embarking on his senior season, while Petitgoue is also finishing out his final season as head coach.
Lucey, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, recently hit the 1,000-point milestone and currently leads the Cubans in points and assists per game.
“I’ve known about Max long before he got to high school,” Petitgoue said. “He had a front row seat during our state tournament runs and I think he’s been in the gym ever since. He’s a gym rat and just an extremely hard worker.”
Lucey has been a four-year varsity player for the Cubans, and has been a starter since his sophomore season.
“I’ve had very few lights-out shooters during my time here at Cuba City, but Max is one of them,” Petitgoue said. “He has also developed into a really great passer.”
Lucey is averaging 22.9 points per game this season to go along with 3.2 assists.
“My role has changed over the years, from being a spark off the bench to now being the guy who needs to score whenever the opportunity is there,” Lucey said. “If I’m not able to score, then I need to get my teammates an open shot.”
Lucey scored his 1,000th point back on Jan. 26 against Boscobel.
“It was cool to get it, but it was even more cool to see my teammates being as or even more excited than I was,” Lucey said. “They were all trying to get me the ball during that game so I could get it. I’ve been playing with this group of seniors since the second grade, so we are a pretty tight group.”
Added Petitgoue: “Max is just the 12th guy to reach that milestone, and that’s pretty impressive. He has been battling an ankle injury for most of the season so it hasn’t been easy for him.”
Lucey scored 21 points in a 52-44 overtime loss to Platteville last week, and then tied his career high with 34 points in a 74-69 win over No. 6 ranked Mineral Point Saturday night. He has scored 34 points on three different occasions this season.
“Max is a special player, and he has worked hard to get to where he is,” Petitgoue said. “I think he will be an immediate contributor next year at UW-Platteville, and I’m glad I will still get to see him play often.”
Lucey has committed to UW-P where he will be rejoined with former teammate Brady Olson.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to continue playing, and I can’t wait to get to play with Brady again. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the players and coaches there.”
