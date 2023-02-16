lucey
Max Lucey

CUBA CITY, Wis. — During the 2012 and 2013 basketball seasons, Max Lucey could be found on the sidelines as the Cuba City waterboy.

It was then that he joked about legendary Coach Jerry Petitgoue sticking around long enough to coach him during his high school career. Fast forward to the present day, where Lucey is embarking on his senior season, while Petitgoue is also finishing out his final season as head coach.

