Ryan Beck prefers to look at the bright side of his season without playing competitive hockey.
Shortly after a stellar rookie season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2019-20, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward from Linden, Mich., signed to play for the Saginaw Spirit for last season. But, because of strict COVID-19 regulations, the major junior Ontario Hockey League cancelled its entire season.
Beck, who turned 19 last Monday, decided to change course on his development path last summer to return to Dubuque to pursue a college hockey opportunity. Major junior players are considered semi-professional and ineligible to play in the NCAA, and Beck discovered a route back to college hockey because he hadn’t played an OHL game.
“Obviously, last season sucked, but I wasn’t the only kid who went through it. A lot of my friends were in the same boat,” said Beck, who committed to Colorado College last week. “Fortunately, it wasn’t hard to find ice time in Michigan all last winter, and I was able to develop my skills more and work on aspects of my game every day.
“The hard part was missing out on that game feel. You can practice something 100 times a day, but playing a game is completely different in how it translates. We lost that game exposure and the exposure to scouts, but we never stopped working for this year.”
Beck agonized over the decision to leave Dubuque after his rookie campaign. But, at the time he signed with Saginaw, he believed the OHL presented his best path to a potential career in professional hockey.
The season lost to COVID-19 caused him to reconsider.
“I don’t regret going to the OHL, because I had the chance to meet a lot of great people and learn a little different style of game that I can implement into my own game,” Beck said. “After losing that season, I realized I really didn’t have that much time left. I would have only had two years (of eligibility) there to make it.
“By coming back to Dubuque, I had the possibility of a year or two in the USHL and then up to four more in college. It extends my career and gives me more time for development. That made the decision easy to come back.”
Beck attracted several suitors after a strong start to this season.
He ranked 21st on the USHL scoring chart with seven goals and 32 points in 30 games heading into Saturday night’s home game against the Green Bay Gamblers. The USHL named him the forward of the week in mid-December after tallying three goals and six points in three wins.
“Ryan shows a lot of hockey IQ and offensive ability, so it stood to reason that a lot of colleges would be on him this fall,” said Saints coach Greg Brown, who worked 12 seasons as an assistant coach at Boston College and the last three as an assistant with the New York Rangers.
“In college, you have time to develop your game, and a degree is never a bad thing, either. Right now, 30% of the NHL is college guys, so it’s not like you can’t make it there out of college. It gives you more time and a fall-back plan.”
Beck believes this season back in the USHL will prepare him well for the rigors of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, long considered the top league in the NCAA ranks.
“Here, you have to learn more of a full game, and I actually take a lot more pride in my defensive-zone play now. It’s something I still know I have to work on,” Beck said. “Coach Brown has so much knowledge, and it means so much to have the opportunity to be around him every day.
“It was a blessing to know I still have a home here.”
Beck visited Colorado College a few months ago and fell in love with the campus, as well as the hockey program. He visited two more schools before deciding Colorado Springs would be his home for the next four years.
“All three were great visits and great programs, but it kept coming back to the fact CC stood out the most,” Beck said. “They believed in me and they really stayed on me during the whole process. In the end, it was an obvious decision.”
Beck joins current Dubuque teammate Max Burkholder as Colorado College commits for first-year head coach Kris Mayotte, who won an NCAA championship in 2015 as an assistant coach at Providence College. The Tigers play in Ed Robson Arena, which opened in September.