Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DES MOINES -- The Iowa high school state wrestling tournament is underway at Wells Fargo Arena with first- and second-round matches on the first of four days.
Below is a list of how area wrestlers have fared. Check back throughout the day as this list is updated.
CLASS 2A
First round
113: Brayden Maury (West Delaware) pinned Rigo Bobadilla (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 0:28.
126: Jerren Gille (Dubuque Wahlert) maj. dec. Ragen Hasche (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 9-1.
126: Wes Martin (Estherville Lincoln Central) pinned Jax Miller (West Delaware) 1:31.
160: Logan Peyton (West Delaware) pinned Elston Lindner (DeWitt Central) 3:53.
170: Hesston Johnson (Roland-Story) maj. dec. Garrison Gillihan (West Delaware) 15-1.
182: Brock Voyna (Crestwood) dec. Jeryn Funke (West Delaware) 3-0.
220: Jadyn Cooper (Winterset) dec. Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa) 4-1.
Second round
113: Cyler Cirks (Humboldt) pinned Brayden Maury (West Delaware) 5:02.
120: Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. Aaron Boone (Washington) 8-7.
126: Jerren Gille (Wahlert) dec. Cael Nelson (Carroll) 7-5.
138: Carson Turnis (West Delaware) pinned Cade Korsmo (Crestwood) 5:46.
152: Chaz Graves (Knoxville) pinned Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) 1:02.
CLASS 1A
106: Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge) pinned Avery Vacek (Underwood) 1:10.
182: Ryan Funke (Beckman Catholic) pinned Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 3:01.
220: Jack Hiland (Bellevue) dec. Clayton Schroeder (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) 3-0.
285: Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Cade Bonnette (Denver) 1:01.
106: Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) dec. Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge) 6-4.
170: Jordan Saul (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) pinned Alex Hageman (Beckman Catholic) 3:47.
182: Ian Udell (Iowa City Regina) dec. Ryan Funke (Beckman Catholic) 5-3.
195: Nathan Bietz (Maquoketa Valley) dec. Trent Wilkerson (New London) 7-0.
220: Aiden Heitland (AGWSR) dec. Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 6-1.
220: Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) dec. Brayden Tew (West Monona-Whiting) 7-4.
285: Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton) pinned Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) 3:52.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.