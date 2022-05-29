Ella Link went from second-team all-state in high school to first-team all-American at the NCAA Division III in a matter of two years.
The Wartburg College sophomore utility player landed on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s 54-player all-American team this week. The honor unit included 36 colleges from 10 regions.
Link, a Dyersville, Iowa, native who made second-team all-state while playing for Western Dubuque High School, posted a .353 batting average this season. She led the team in home runs (12), set a school record for most home runs during a game (three vs. Trine) and drove in 51 runs during her sophomore season.
Link had an OPS of 1.203 and earned NFCA All-Region honors and second-team all-American Rivers Conference accolades while helping the Knights advance to the super regionals for the fifth time in program history. She became the 11th softball player in school history to earn all-American recognition and the first to be named to the first team since the 2007 season.
The Division III All-America teams are voted on by a committee of NFCA member coaches representing the NCAA’s 10 regions. They select 18 players for each of three teams, unless there is a tie for a third-team slot, in which case the tied players are both honored. All players recognized as all-Region players were eligible for all-America recognition.
Livingston to guide Southwest Tech golf program — Minneapolis native Carly Livingston has been selected as the first women’s golf coach at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wis.
Southwest Tech started a golf course management program in 1999, and the school’s co-ed golf team joined the National Junior College Athletic Association in 2008. The women’s golf program will compete August through October.
Lawrence named academic all-district — the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence, a former Benton, Wis., standout earned academic all-district honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America in women’s track and field. Lawrence received academic honors for the second consecutive year and maintains a 3.76 grade point average while majoring in biomedical science.
Clarke’s Church 13th at nationals — Clarke University’s Noah Church, a junior from Polk City, Iowa, placed 13th in the 5,000-meter race walk at the NAIA outdoor national track meet in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday night. Church posted a time of 26:50.62. Jordan Crawford, of Missouri Baptist, won the national title in 21:49.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.