CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The defending Iowa Class 3A champs started off the 2020 season on the losing end.
Cedar Rapids Xavier responded from an early deficit to take down the Bobcats, 38-21, on Friday in Cedar Rapids.
WD scored the game’s first points on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Baumhover to Dakota Lau in the first quarter. The Saints responded with a Jaxon Rexroth touchdown run to close out the first quarter trailing, 7-6. Then in the second, Jack Lux scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to give Xavier the lead, 14-7. A Lincoln Oakley field goal just before the break gave the Saints a 17-7 halftime lead.
Xavier then scored on its opening drive of the second half on another Rexroth punch-in to go up, 24-7. Lux put the Saints up, 31-7, later in the frame, and despite a pair of late touchdowns from the Bobcats, Western Dubuque couldn’t get back in the game.
The victory was the 200th for Saints Coach Duane Schulte. He is the 56th coach in state history to reach that milestone.
Schulte is 200-81 in 27 years overall, 175-67 in 23 seasons at Xavier.
Western Dubuque saw its 13-game winning streak come to an end.
-- Cedar Rapids Gazette reporter Jeff Linder contributed to this story.