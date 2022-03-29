For Emma Donovan, Monday’s season opener had a little extra meaning.
After tearing her ACL, Wahlert’s junior forward missed her team’s final 11 games last season, including the state quarterfinal loss to Nevada.
“It just feels great to be back with a whole new team,” Donovan said. “Just getting out there and playing again with my teammates was awesome.”
An amped-up Donovan made an early impact with several quality shots on goal before finding the back of the net in the second half. Clara Noonan and Brielle Berning also scored goals to lead the Golden Eagles past Bellevue Marquette, 3-0, at Wahlert High School.
“Obviously, we have a lot of young players and it was going to be a battle to figure out everyone’s positions,” first-year Wahlert coach Savannah Johnson said. “Overall, I couldn’t be more proud of our girls. They came out and played strong this first game and scored some goals.”
Largely controlling possession throughout the first 20 minutes, Donovan applied the bulk of the Golden Eagles’ offensive pressure. She rifled a shot on goal just 3 minutes in and nearly found the back of the net off a nicely placed corner kick from Lillian Marrero-O’Hea in the 16th minute.
But it was Noonan who put Wahlert on the board first. The sophomore midfielder controlled a beautiful over-the-top pass from Ana Rivera and drove it home from 10 yards out to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 advantage in the 19th minute.
Berning created two quality opportunities late in the first half to widen the gap further with shots on goal in the 34th and 36th minutes, but Marquette goalkeeper Elise Kilburg was up to the challenge.
Donovan said Wahlert will need younger players like Berning to play a major impact this season if the Eagles hope to make another run towards state.
“We need to find out who those key players and work together to get the ball up and find where everyone fits in to be able to work together,” she said.
And that’s exactly what the duo did to open the second half.
Just 5 minutes in, Donovan sent a laser-like centering pass from the right side to a charging Berning where the freshman drove it home in the upper-left corner of the net from 10 yards out to make it 2-0.
And after seeing several of her strikes fall just off the mark, Donovan was able to find the back of the net minutes later.
Marrero-O’Hea dropped a curling corner kick in the 50th minute into a cutting Donovan, who rifled it past Gwen Schroeder for a 3-0 lead and the game’s final tally.
Kilburg, who left the goalie’s box to play midfield in the second half, had the Mohawks’ best scoring chance with a 20-yard strike on goal in the 57th minute, but Wahlert netminder Amya Lavenz made the stop.
With nine departed seniors from last year, including its top two goal scorers, Marquette coach Chris Medinger was pleased with the effort his team displayed.
“We have some experience back from last year, but they are new playing with each other,” Medinger said. “I’m very pleased with how we performed here tonight. The girls did well, we got a couple shots off, and they played well as a team. Now we know what we need to go home and work on.”