Season series — First meeting. Dubuque swept a home-and-home preseason series by 7-4 and 5-1 scores. The teams meet again next Saturday night for the Saints’ home opener and again on Oct. 15 at Mystique Community Ice Center. Last season, Dubuque posted 8-4 and 6-0 victories over Green Bay on the final two nights of the season to finish with a 24-23-4-1 record that secured a playoff berth.
Scouting Dubuque — The Saints split with a pair of Western Conference opponents last weekend at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. They earned a bonus standings point for a 3-2 overtime loss to Tri-City, then rallied to beat Omaha, 4-2. Defenseman Lucas Olvestad is tied for fourth in the USHL with three assists, while Nikita Borodayenko has two assists. After just two games, 13 players have registered at least one point. In four preseason games, 21 different players tallied at least one point.
Scouting Green Bay — The Gamblers, who will play their home opener tonight, also split with Western Conference foes last weekend. They handled Waterloo, 5-2, before dropping a 6-2 decision to Des Moines. Veteran defenseman Damien Carfagna led the league in scoring with two goals and five points entering the weekend. Aaron Randazzo, a goaltender for the Saints during the 2018-19 season, returned to Green Bay for his second season as an overager. The St. Cloud State commit earned the win against Waterloo.
Alumni note — Bob Motzko, a member of Dubuque’s 1980-81 national championship team, this week signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him as the coach at the University of Minnesota through the 2025-26 season. Motzko has gone 58-37-11 in four seasons with the Golden Gophers.