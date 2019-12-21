Traditionally, red and green go together during the Christmas season.
On Friday night, they clashed in front of thousands.
And after four quarters at a packed Moody Gymnasium, it was the green Hempstead Mustangs overpowering the red Senior Rams in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.
Jamari Smith and Michael Duax combined for 40 points as Iowa Class 4A No. 4 Hempstead pulled away in the second half for a 75-48 win over Senior — handing the Rams their first loss of the season. The Mustangs had four players reach double figures in scoring.
This was about as thorough a win as the Mustangs (6-0) have had in the young season, and a strong statement as they now take a two-week break. After a Smith 3-pointer gave them a 15-12 lead in the first quarter, Hempstead never again trailed.
“We just knew we were prepared for them,” said Duax, who finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. “We had a couple of great days of practice. Every intracity game, you know you’re going to get their best punch. We knew it would be a game of runs, so we had to contain their runs and be stronger with ours.”
Daquon Lewis had a steal and a fast-break dunk in the final seconds of the first quarter to pull Senior within 15-14. Nick Kaesbauer launched a 3-point attempt that clanked off the rim as time expired, but he was fouled on the play by Senior’s Tyler Schuster.
Kaesbauer sank all three of his free throws, and Hempstead had an 18-14 lead after the opening frame.
The Mustangs pushed their lead as high as eight points in the second quarter and went into halftime up, 31-24, after Smith converted a tough layup seconds before the break. Hempstead then used a 7-1 run in the third quarter, capped by Duax’s steal and layup, to push the lead to 42-29.
“I think Hempstead played really well, I don’t think we played very well — that’s the bottom line,” said Senior coach Wendell Eimers, whose team fell to 3-1.
Just days ago, the Rams knocked off No. 3 Iowa City West. They couldn’t cap their week with back-to-back ranked upsets.
“Tonight was Hempstead’s night and they were very, very good,” Eimers said.
A jumper by Kaesbauer as time expired in the third gave the Mustangs a 53-38 lead entering the fourth. Hempstead’s lead remained at 15, 61-46, before a Smith putback spurred a 10-0 run for the Mustangs to put the game out of reach.
With 1:08 remaining, and a 73-48 lead for Hempstead, both teams pulled their starters. Duax and Smith left the game to a standing ovation.
“It’s nice to go into Christmas break playing like that,” said Mustangs coach Curt Deutsch. “I feel like we’re slowly but surely finding our identity and we’re playing to those strengths. Tonight, I thought we were extremely locked in on the defensive end, our press-break attack.
“The game doesn’t go the way it does unless we play defense the way we do tonight. I’m extremely proud of the guys across the board and how they executed the defensive gameplan.”
Smith led all scorers with 21 points, Kaesbauer finished with 14 and Kellen Strohmeyer added 11 off the bench to round out Hempstead.
Cooper Medinger finished with 18 points to lead Senior. He was the only Ram in double figures.