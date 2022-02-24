The Wisconsin state wrestling tournament begins tonight at the Kohl Center in Madison, with single-elimination preliminaries in Division 2 and 3. The double-elimination portion of the tournament gets underway with the quarterfinals on Friday morning.
Here is a capsule look at area competitors:
DIVISION 2
Thursday’s area prelim pairings — 106: Ethan Aird (Darlington/Black Hawk, 35-5) vs. Chase Sternard (Winneconne, 41-9); 120: Ayden Nolan (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern, 39-7) vs. Jonah Edwards (East Troy, 40-11); 126: Ryder Koenig (Prairie du Chien, 33-15) vs. Eyan Dessellier (Kiel, 35-4); 132: Owen Seffrood (Darlington/Black Hawk, 31-3) vs. Austin Schmallenberg (New London, 30-17); 138: Tanner Paulson (Belmont/Platteville, 32-14) vs. Ayden Hart (Winneconne, 43-5), Drew Hird (Prairie du Chien, 33-12) vs. Ezekiel Sippel (Kiel, 37-8); 145: Luke Kramer (Prairie du Chien, 40-10) vs. Jake All (Amherst, 21-7); 152: Maddox Cejka (Prairie du Chien, 35-9); 160: Breylin Goebel (Darlington/Black Hawk, 29-4) vs. Ivan Veenendall (Ellsworth, 32-12); 170: Brogan Brewer (Prairie du Chien, 35-14) vs. Tucker Brockman (Freedom, 14-3); 182: Owen Huschitt (Darlington/Black Hawk, 38-2); 195: Brady Horne (Darlington/Black Hawk, 26-6) vs. Dylan Krings (Winneconne, 39-8); 285: Porter Mandurano (Belmont/Platteville, 33-9) vs. Isaac Bunker (Monroe, 37-6)
Friday’s quarterfinals pairings — 132: Rhett Koenig (Prairie du Chien, 47-2); 195: Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, 38-7)
Notes — Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig is one of eight returning champions in the D-2 field and will be seeking his third state title. He won the 113 title last year after mining gold at 106 as a freshman. The Blackhawks’ Cejka was sixth.
DIVISION 3
Thursday’s area prelim pairings — 106: Amryn Nutter (Fennimore, 29-4) vs. Trenton Cournoyer (Stratford, 34-8), Roen Carey (Mineral Point, 30-3) vs. Cole Steffen (Saint Croix Falls, 31-10); 113: Kade Rule (Mineral Point, 23-4) vs. Ian Crapp (Fennimore, 22-4); 120: Carson Kroll (Mineral Point, 25-8) vs. Alexander Nitz (Stanley-Boyd, 19-9); 132: Trapper Nefzger (Mineral Point, 36-7) vs. Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua, 32-10); 138: Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, 12-4) vs. Carsyn Mayer (Crandon, 35-14), Caden Lindner (Iowa-Grant/Highland, 33-11) vs. Micah Kuchta (Coleman, 34-12); 145: Kaden Hahn (Fennimore, 34-15) vs. Tyler Sunday (Clear Lake, 19-2); 160: Wyatt Ahnen (Fennimore, 14-12) vs. Calvin Hargrove (La Crosse Aquinas, 39-2); 170: Bo Hanson (Mineral Point, 30-8) vs. Owen Bahr (Poynette, 37-10), Nathan Blaschke (Fennimore, 31-19) vs. Dion Helser (Shiocton, 40-6); 182: Bryce Galle (Lancaster, 34-9) vs. Riley Klar (La Crosse Aquinas, 34-8); 220: Jackson Kemnitzer (Iowa-Grant/Highland, 18-8) vs. Cole Marten (Stratford, 30-6)
Area quarterfinalists — 113: Elliott Biba (Iowa-Grant/Highland, 28-8); 120: Brecken Muench (Fennimore, 33-6); 126: Brett Birchman (Fennimore, 44-6), Lucas Sullivan (Mineral Point, 38-4); 132: Mason Welsh (Iowa-Grant/Highland, 31-6); 138: Tarrin Riley (Mineral Point, 32-2); 195: Cal Dorota (Iowa-Grant/Highland, 39-2), Ryan McCartney (Lancaster, 37-9); 220: Cameron Winkers (Fennimore, 36-8)
Notes — Mineral Point’s Sullivan (113) and Riley (126), and Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Cal Dorota (182) were state runners-up last year. Fennimore’s Birchman (120) and Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Biba (106) each placed third last year, and Welsh was fourth at 120. Point’s Hanson (160) and Lancaster’s McCartney (195) were sixth.