01292022-marquettevsbellevueboyssbball4-sg.JPG

Bellevue Marquette’s Kannon Still drives around a defender during a game last season against Bellevue. Still scored 16 points on Tuesday night as the Mohawks beat Easton Valley and clinched the outright Tri-Rivers Conference East Division championship.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Bellevue Marquette is back on top.

Spencer Roeder scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, and Bellevue Marquette beat Easton Valley, 72-53, in its regular-season finale on Tuesday night in Miles, Iowa.

