As the only senior on the Dubuque Hempstead bowling team with state tournament experience coming into this season, Devin Eudaley knew his teammates would look to him as a leader this winter.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week concluded his high school bowling career in February by leading the Mustangs to a sixth place finish at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament in Waterloo while just missing out on a top 10 finish as an individual.
“Many times, Devin was a quiet leader, but he became vocal when he needed too,” Hempstead bowling coach Roger Poling said. “He did a terrific job of pulling the team together and encouraging his teammates when they needed to refocus.”
Eudaley was a three-year starter on the varsity team after missing his freshman season with a broken arm.
“My cousin Natalie (Leach) encouraged me to join the team, and when I broke my arm and was forced to miss my freshman season, I watched a lot of YouTube videos on bowling and just really got into the sport,” Eudaley said. “I never expected to make varsity as a sophomore, and I was very surprised when I did.”
Eudaley posted a 207.7 average during his first season on the varsity, and competed at the state meet with the team.
“I remember being nervous and having a lot of questions,” Eudaley said. “Going back as a senior, I was the one telling everyone not to be nervous and helping the other guys out. It was so great to make it back to state as a senior.”
Devin finished his senior season with a 205.4 average with a high game of 259. He won the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet with a two-game series of 500, and he finished 11th at the state meet with a 449.
“I missed out on placing in the top 10 by one pin,” he said. “I did the best I could, and I was so happy that our team was able to compete there. It’s a team game, and we really came together with a team effort.”
Last week, Eudaley signed a national letter of intent to bowl at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, where he will join his cousin Natalie Leach as well as former Mustang Kassidy Gerken, along with good friend Brandon Birch from Dubuque Senior.
“It will be great having them there to guide me along,” Devin said. “I’m very excited to continue bowling at the collegiate level.
Poling expects Eudaley to make a smooth transition to the next level.
“Devin is a fine young man who is an intense competitor with a will to win,” Poling said. “He recognizes the value of the team around him, and he is just an extremely coachable kid.”