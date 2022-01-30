After finishing last season at Iowa State as a Big 12 Conference champion and an all-American, Gremmel passed on an extra year of eligibility and opted to enter the workforce instead.
Then, he got a call.
Gremmel is back in the saddle and in his hometown after transferring into the Division III No. 1-ranked Loras College wrestling program.
“I didn’t really think I was ever going to come back,” Gremmel said. “My shoulder is partially torn from last season, so I knew I wouldn’t be able to get through a whole season of D-I wrestling. But I never put my shoes in the middle of the mat, so it’s time to jump back on the horse.”
Gremmel was the 2016 Iowa Class 3A 285 champion for Dubuque Hempstead, where he reached the finals three times and claimed four state medals. He graduated from Iowa State as a two-time all-American and the 2021 Big 12 champion at 285 pounds and was working remotely in medical sales for Boston-based Olympus America.
Loras had recently suffered an injury at heavyweight, so coach TJ Miller gave Gremmel a call and a recruiting pitch: The Duhawks wanted Gremmel to help bring a national championship to Dubuque.
“Kudos to him for making it happen, it all fell into place perfectly,” Gremmel said. “I like TJ, I respect TJ. It’s my hometown, I can sleep in my bed and wrestle at regionals. I think that all plays a part in this decision. I think the Haas family being in my corner back home also is another reason to come back. It’s always fun competing (with) them in my corner.”
Gremmel is going to grad school for coaching and leadership. He’s said he had been training at Harvard and doing yoga while preparing for a half-marathon.
He could be ready for his hometown debut as early as Friday against crosstown rival Dubuque. The Duhawks host Wartburg on Feb. 11 in a dual that should decide the American Rivers Conference. He said he will for sure be ready for the D-III Lower Midwest Regional tournament on Feb. 25-26 at Five Flags Center.
“It’s nothing new. Obviously the goal is to win a team national title and that’s why I’m coming back,” he said. “My mom (former Loras track coach Desiree Orwig-Gremmel) has won a couple (conference) titles for the track and field team at Loras, so it’s my turn. The expectation is title town across the board.”