Less than two hours after Will Coohey helped the Dubuque Wahlert boys golf team once again qualify for the Iowa Class 4A state meet, his life changed forever.

The Golden Eagles senior leader this season, Coohey was in a serious crash when leaving Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta after 4:30 p.m. Monday. A report from the Iowa State Patrol states that Coohey, 17, of Dubuque, was driving north on Cottingham Road south of Seippel Road when his vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle “left 150 feet of skid marks in the ditch” before the vehicle became airborne and crashed into a creek bank. The vehicle rolled onto its top and came to rest in the creek.

