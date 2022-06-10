The Cascade High School baseball team picked up a pair of River Valley Conference home victories against different opponents on Thursday.
The Iowa Class 2A No. 10-ranked Cougars defeated No. 4 Mid-Prairie, 3-0, in an afternoon contest rescheduled from May 26. They completed the rare two-team sweep with a 4-1 victory over Iowa City Regina.
Jack Carr stuck out five in a complete-game five-hitter against Mid-Prairie. The Cougars made the most of just four hits and got RBIs from Tanner Simon and Justin Roling.
Cooper Hummel fanned six and allowed just three hits in four innings of work against Regina, and Jase Reinke struck out two and allowed just one hit in relief against Regina. Will Hosch went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Ty Frasher also drove in a run.
Cascade (8-2) hosts Class 2A No. 5-ranked Dyersville Beckman in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. today at Legion Field.
(Wednesday games)
Solon 8-2, Dyersville Beckman 5-16 — At Solon, Iowa: Owen Huehnergarth went 4-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs as the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Trailblazers (9-6) earned the WaMaC Conference split. Nick Schmidt went 3-for-4 with an RBI and struck out six in a five-inning, complete-game win; Jackson Oberbroeckling went 2-for-2 with two RBIs; Nate Offerman went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs; and Luke Schieltz added two hits and two RBIs. In the opener, Schmidt went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Schieltz homered and drove in two runs. Solon moved to 8-10.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-9, Western Dubuque 4-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 5 Bobcats fell to 14-3 and suffered their first Mississippi Valley Conference defeats of the season. Brett Harris, Garrett Kadolph and Isaac Then doubled for Western Dubuque in the opener. In the nightcap, Jake Goodman went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Harris knocked in a run. Prairie improved to 12-5 on Strike Out the Stigma Night, which calls attention to mental wellness initiatives.
West Delaware 10, Colo-Nesco 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Hawks, who received votes in the latest Class 3A poll, improved to 12-6 with the non-conference win at the home of the Waterloo Bucks, of the Northwoods League.
MFL/Mar-Mac 15, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 — At Monona, Iowa: Aaron Kloser had the lone hit for Ed-Co (5-6).
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Cascade 4, Bellevue 0 — At Farley, Iowa: Brock Simon and Bryce Schares combined for a no-hitter, and Connor Grant, Derek Lieurance and Eli Green had two hits each in the Farley Tournament win.
