DES MOINES — The 6-foot-3 freshman sensation, Audi Crooks, garners a lot of attention. Bellevue Marquette certainly paid her plenty.
That allowed Algona Bishop Garrigan’s guards to really do the damage.
Molly Joyce scored a game-high 23 points and Kaylyn Meyers added 13 as the third-seeded Golden Bears pulled away with a blitzing 44-16 run over the second and third quarters to eliminate the second-seeded Mohawks, 69-37, in an Iowa Class 1A state semifinal on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Crooks still got hers, too, bullying her way to 17 points and 14 rebounds.
“I thought we had as good of a game plan as we could have drawn up,” Marquette coach Jim Kettmann said. “For the most part, we did a good job on her inside but it left too many shooters open on the outside. They shot the ball extremely well tonight and we couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean for a while. I know it was a 30-point game, but I thought the girls played as hard as they ever have.”
The Mohawks (24-2) closed their season in the state semifinals for the second straight year, and were led by senior Miranda Peters posting one final double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Tori Michel added nine points and 12 rebounds, finishing with 796 career boards to become the Mohawks’ all-time leader.
“It gives a mark for all the players below me,” said Michel, who is joining the University of Iowa rowing team in the fall. “Rebounding is the favorite part of my game. I get my best shots from rebounds and I look at records as goals and this is one other players can work toward now.”
Garrigan (25-1) advanced to meet No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) in the state title game at 7 p.m. tonight. Newell-Fonda leads the entire state in points, steals and assists and has won 53 straight games — the seventh longest win streak in five-player history. The Mustangs haven’t lost since the state title game two years ago, and they beat the Mohawks in the semifinals last year en route to winning the state title.
“We came in with the game plan that we wanted to speed them up,” Garrigan coach Brandon Schwab said of the Marquette posts. “I think we really wanted to wear those post players down throughout the game. We did everything we could to keep them off the glass, but outside of Crooks our height isn’t that great. To match their strength is hard, and the best thing we could do was to wear them down.”
It was a back-and-forth game early. When the Bears took an 11-5 lead, the Mohawks rallied with scores from Ellie O’Brien and Halle Kilburg to tie it at 13 before Marquette held a slim 17-16 edge at the end of the first quarter.
“We were playing box-and-1 on Audi, and we had to take that gamble,” Peters said. “Their guards really stepped up with some big shots and got us down in a deficit that we couldn’t come back from.
“Back-to-back state appearances, I couldn’t ask for better teammates and better coaches.”
The Mohawks were able to keep the forceful Crooks in check through the opening quarter by bringing Michel, O’Brien and even Peters to crash on her. Garrigan responded by finding crisper ways of getting her the ball, and she finished with nine points in the first half to help a 23-12 run by the Bears that led to a 39-29 lead at halftime.
“I think we just let the nerves get the best of us,” Michel said. “All we wanted to do was make school history and win a championship, and I think it got to us. It’s hard. They’re a good team and their big girl is hard to stop. We didn’t come out in the second half with the energy that we needed to win.”
Joyce and Meyers took over in the third quarter, trading jumpers and 3-pointers as the Bears built their advantage to 54-33 with 2:02 to play in the third quarter. The lead grew from there, as the Mohawks could only manage eight points in the second half and finished the game 13-for-49 shooting from the field (18 percent) with 29 turnovers.
“These seniors have been so special to us over these last four years. You wish you could keep those kids forever,” Kettmann said. “We’re really going to miss them at practice. They were just great leaders for the team. Great students and three special kids that we’re really going to miss.”
The Mohawks graduate starters Peters, Michel and Kilburg. The two standout posts played integral roles in Marquette making back-to-back appearances in the state semifinals.
“I love this team and I love the coaches,” Michel said. “As much as it hurts right now to lose, we could have lost two weeks ago and could be sitting at home right now. It means a lot that I’m here and we won a game. I can look back and tell my kids that, ‘Once an Iowa girl, always an Iowa girl.’ The state basketball tournament is unlike any other experience.”