BELLEVUE, Iowa — Emotion can carry a team to endless possibilities.
While the game on paper appeared to be a mismatch, an emotional Bellevue football program played nearly a perfect game on Friday night to honor two beloved coaches, teachers and friends from their community.
Quarterback Max Jackson completed 7 of 11 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 14 times for 80 yards and added an interception on defense as the Comets remained in the district title picture with a thorough upset of Dyersville Beckman, 28-7, at C.C. Hammann Field.
Bellevue (2-4, 1-1 Iowa Class 1A District 4) dedicated its homecoming game to the memory of Ken Anderson and Mark Anderson, both of whom were long-time members of the Comet family. The two men (who were not related) drowned this summer in the swimming pool of a Davenport, Iowa, residence they were house-sitting.
“We came out and we didn’t want to think about it in a sad way,” said Jackson, a junior. “We wanted to honor Coach (Ken) Anderson and didn’t want to play sad. We wanted to play a good game and show him that we love him.”
Ken Anderson, 57, was a current Social Studies teacher at Bellevue Middle and High School and the head boys varsity bowling coach, as well as middle school track & field coach. He taught at Bellevue for 33 years and coached boys basketball and football during his time at the school and had a relationship with the current players.
Mark Anderson, 60, taught in the Bellevue school district for several years throughout the 1990s before leaving for North Scott public schools in 2001 and retired from full-time teaching in 2014. He also coached various sports during his time with the Comets.
“These guys came out ready to go tonight,” Bellevue co-coach Matt Jaeger said. “They were pumped up, it was homecoming, honoring Coach Anderson, we had a lot of motivation to come out and play well. The guys came out with full hearts and took care of business.”
Despite a strong start to the season, Beckman (4-2, 1-1) couldn’t keep pace with the amped up Comets, and it didn’t help that the Trailblazers were without starting running back Evan Wulfekuhle due to injury. Beckman’s opening drive started great, but ended when quarterback Nick Offerman fumbled inside the Bellevue 5-yard line looking to score, and the rest of the first half belonged to the Comets.
Colby Sieverding recovered Offerman’s fumble, and six plays later he caught a wide receiver screen from Jackson and took it to the house for a 77-yard touchdown that made it 7-0 at the 4:02 mark of the first quarter. After the Blazers turned it over on downs, Jackson threw a strike to Waller over the middle for a 66-yard touchdown hookup that extended the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.
“Jacob hurt his ankle over the weekend and we weren’t sure how he was going to be,” Jackson said. “It sure turned out pretty well. He made some huge plays for us tonight.”
Following punts by each team, the Comets drove and faced a fourth-and-goal at the 24-yard line. The Comets dialed up a pretty crosser by Waller that Jackson dropped right into his hands in the left front corner of the end zone at 7:36 of the second quarter for a 21-0 lead that held through halftime.
“We struggled a little bit running because they have a big, physical defensive line, so we needed to throw,” Jaeger said. “Max has really improved over these last six weeks and he did a really good job tonight. He threw some really great balls that gave us that 21-0 lead at half.”
The Comets put the game out of reach in the second half with an 18-play, 84-yard drive that ate 8:19 off the clock and was capped by Ben Parker’s 4-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 28-0 with 10:51 to play. Parker finished with 85 yards on 27 carries.
“Big drive,” Jackson said. “It took up the time and it was huge for us to get that score. I don’t even know how to explain it. We wanted this so bad for obvious reasons.”
Beckman got on the board with 8 minutes remaining on Offerman’s 9-yard TD pass to tight end Sean Kluesner. Offerman finished 19-for-30 passing for 208 yards but was sacked six times, with three coming from Bellevue’s Luke Giesemann.
“We’re 2-4 now and we were close against (Edgewood-Colesburg), close against Monticello,” Jaeger said. “We’ve been playing well; we’ve just been making key mistakes because we’re a young team. We told them to trust us, just trust us. Things are starting to come together and I think we’re starting to figure some things out. I think we can do some things here yet down the stretch.”