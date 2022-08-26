Jeff Hoerner can point to last season to show just how important a single game can be.
Hoerner’s Dubuque Hempstead football team lost a 19-6 decision to Dubuque Senior in the 2021 season opener, and while it didn’t define the season or officially cost the Mustangs a playoff berth, it certainly didn’t help get the season off on the right foot.
Across town, that win helped Senior get off to a 3-1 start and, eventually, a spot in the Iowa Class 5A playoffs.
“I don’t think there’s any secret that that game last year was very pivotal in the playoff race,” Hoerner said. “I would never say that Week 1 is a playoff game, but ... it’s a really important game.
“It’s not our season. It’s definitely not our season. We’ve got eight more after it. So win, lose or draw, we still have a lot of season left. But it’s important.”
Neither team will say that this game will make or break their season, but both teams know that this is an important one.
And one that both teams want badly to win.
“It’s really important. It sets the precedent,” Rams lineman Cohen Pfohl said. “Everyone kind of looks at that game, how they did and things can change obviously, but the first game is so important. And especially with Hempstead it’s probably going to be one of the most important games of the season.”
Hempstead is trying to erase the sting of finishing 4-5 for the fifth time in six seasons last year and has virtually a whole new team this year.
The Mustangs returned just four starters, three along the offensive and defensive lines, and will likely play two quarterbacks in the season opener.
“It’s an intracity game, but it’s just another game, right?,” said Hempstead two-way lineman Beau Baker. “It’s Week 1, it’s a good game to win, start off your season. But it’s not our main goal to beat an intracity team. Our main goal is to make the playoffs.”
Senior is in a somewhat similar spot, but with a few more returning players and a new head coach as D.J. Moore takes the reins from Dale Ploessl.
Moore is already well-versed in the city rivalry and what to expect.
“When it comes to rivalries, you can go in with whatever expectations you have, but a lot of it gets thrown out the window because it’s a rivalry. One thing that I do expect is both teams to be ready, both teams and fans to be amped up,” he said. “They’re looking for an exciting game between two crosstown teams and that’s what I expect as well.
“We’ve been preparing for it. They know it’s one of our goals, so we need to start the year off right by checking off that box.”
That list of goals can loom large, too.
The winning team tonight can check off at least one major goal with a victory over their biggest rival.
The losing team?
Well, they’ll have to look at that unchecked box each time they review their list of goals.
“That carries a lot of weight mentally for us,” Moore said. “Because if we’re not able to check that off, it’s not a good start. It sets a negative state in the mind. We want to make sure we’re able to check that off and carry on.”
No matter what happens, both teams will have a better idea of what they are working with come Saturday morning.
Unlike many college football programs, there is no easing into the season with an inferior opponent.
Both teams need to bring it from the opening kickoff.
“I do think it’s a huge benefit to play that right out of the gate,” Hoerner said. “We will know after Week 1 what kind of football team we have. The way we were able to compete with them last year in that game I think said a lot. We lost that game, we weren’t happy about it, but that game gave us a sense of hey, we do belong and it gave us a good sense going forward.
“You’d always want to open with a win, you always want to open with somewhat of a guaranteed win. But I really do like having a lot on the line Week 1.”
