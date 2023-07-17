Baseball
Cascade standout catcher Cade Rausch has emerged as the team’s ace pitcher this season. The Cougars reached state for the second consecutive season.

 ADAM RANG

CASCADE, Iowa — Following Cascade’s state tournament-clinching victory on Tuesday, Cade Rausch took a brief moment to soak in the moment.

“This program has had such great baseball teams over the years,” Rausch said. “It just feels great to be the first team going back two years in a row.”

