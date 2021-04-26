Kaighin Frost scored her first career goal on Sunday afternoon to lift the Loras College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory at Simpson College.
The freshman from Davenport, Iowa, scored in the 29th minute after a smooth passing sequence between Hannah Schmitz and Abby Eriksen.
Freshman goalkeeper Kyndal Kells recorded her fifth shutout of the season as the Loras defense held the Storm to just one shot on goal.
The Duhawks took 14 shots at Simpson goalkeeper Brenny Frederick, with sophomore midfielder Payton McDonnell leading the attack with five shots in the match.
Loras closed its spring season with a 7-1 record, including 7-1 in the American Rivers Conference.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Dubuque wins A-R-C — The University of Dubuque won the A-R-C regular-season when Simpson and Loras drew, 3-3, in Indianola, Iowa. The Spartans finished 6-1-1, while Loras took second at 5-0-3 overall and 5-0-3 in the league.
The Spartans captured their second conference championship in program history, the last coming in 2010 when they shared with Loras and Wartburg. Dubuque finished the spring second in goals scored (21) and first in goals-against average (0.75 per game).
Loras 3, Simpson 3 (OT) — At Indianola, Iowa: Lucas Sampson and Michael Brandt scored goals, and the Duhawks benefited from a Simpson own goal while settling for the draw. Mason Madren forced overtime by scoring in the 87th minute for the Storm (3-2-2, 3-2-2 A-R-C).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount Mercy 10-5, Clarke 7-4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Bailin Markridge went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Tavan Shahidi went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Travis McFarland had a pair of hits in the opener for Clarke.
In the second game, the Mustangs scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the sweep. Donovyn Curiel had three hits, while Travis McFarland, Shahidi and McKlane Elgin connected for two apiece. Clarke finished the regular season at 32-14 overall and 20-8 in the Heart of America Conference heading into Thursday’s league tournament in Ozark, Mo.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Graceland 9-0, Clarke 7-2 — At Clarke: Morgan Lenderink hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, and Lydia Gratz scattered five hits in a complete-game shutout to lead the Pride to a win in the second game.
In the opener, Lenderink hit a three-run homer in the first inning and doubled later in the game, while Lily King also had a pair of hits for Clarke. Sydney Tigges also drove in a run with a hit. The Pride moved to 12-32 overall, 6-24 in the Heart of America Conference.
Central 2, Loras 1 — At Pella, Iowa: Gabriella Garcia gave Loras the lead with an RBI single in the third, but Franie Burnett tied it with one of her own in the fifth, and Central (13-7) won it on an error in the sixth. The Duhawks fell to 1-20 and will host city rival Dubuque at 4 p.m. Thursday at Faber-Clark Field.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Central sweeps city — At Dubuque: Central College won all but one match on Sunday en route to a 9-0 victory at Dubuque and an 8-1 win at Loras. Kevin Bloomquist recorded the Duhawks’ lone win, a straight-sets decision at No. 1 singles.