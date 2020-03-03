DES MOINES — Hours of film preparation is no match for facing Cascade’s relentless defense on the court.
Denver’s strong season came crashing into a defensive iceberg in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal on Tuesday night thanks to the top-seeded Cougars.
Cascade held the Cyclones to 1-for-16 shooting (6.3 percent) and forced nine turnovers in the first half, stifling eighth-seeded Denver at every turn in a 41-28 victory at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I thought we did an excellent job defensively. I couldn’t ask for anything more from my kids,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “But offensively, we didn’t shoot it well and I think we were a little rushed because of Denver’s defense. We found a way to get some points on the board when it mattered most, and it was a rugged game. But a game that we’re used to playing in.”
Nicole McDermott scored a game-high 19 points with four rebounds and three assists, while Ally Hoffman added eight points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars (26-0) advanced to Friday’s state semifinal at 10 a.m. to play the winner of Tuesday night’s late quarterfinal between Osage (22-2) and West Branch (21-3), which ended after the TH went to press.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, because they’re really strong,” said McDermott, a three-time 2A all-tournament team selection. “We had to get stops on defense, especially in a close game. Stops are very important.”
Cascade — which holds opponents to 30.4 points per game, the lowest of all the 2A qualifiers — attacked Denver (17-9) on every possession. The young Cyclones starting lineup, which features two sophomores and a freshman, struggled to handle the tiring ball pressure in the first half particularly.
It all added up to an ugly final stat line for the Denver offense: 8-for-32 shooting from the field (25 percent) with 19 turnovers. The Cougars weren’t much better offensively — shooting 16-for-47 for a 34 percent clip — but in a game resembling a defensive grinder, that usually benefits Cascade.
“This may sound stupid, but most teams struggle against good defenses,” said Sconsa, whose Cougars held the Cyclones to six points in the paint. “Denver is a very good defensive team, and we didn’t shoot it that well tonight. But keeping them out of the lane was a huge deal and not getting killed at the free-throw line.”
As Denver failed to get anything going, the Cougars slowly built their lead. Jordan Simon hit four free throws and McDermott scored inside to give Cascade a 13-3 advantage by the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 26-8 by halftime, and while Denver won the second half, 20-15, the Cyclones couldn’t string enough buckets together to truly test Cascade’s advantage.
“We just had to dig down on defense because that’s our No. 1 thing, always,” said Simon, one of four senior starters for the Cougars. “We had to take a deep breath (in the second half) because we’ve played here before. We just had to slow down and play our game.”