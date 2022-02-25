Three members of the Simon Sez Motorsports Team advanced to the finals at the National Farm Machinery Show championship tractor pull this weekend at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
R.J. Simon, of Farley, Iowa, won the 10,200-pound Pro Stock Tractors class with a pull of 239.54 feet in his tractor named Loud N Loaded, while teammate Brandon Simon finished third with a pull of 237.22 feet in Loud N Heavy. Danny Schmucker, of Louisville, Ohio, placed second with a pull of 237.3 feet, and Esdon Lemke, of Henryville, Wis., took fourth with a pull of 236.27.
In the 6,200-pound 2 Wheel Drive Super Modified Trucks class, Jordan Nelson, of Farley, reached the final in Simon Sez but settled for sixth after a disqualified run. Mendi Brown, of Egypt, Texas, won the class with a pull of 224.92 feet.
Preliminary pulls took place last Wednesday through Saturday.
Brandon Coates, of Dubuque, placed sixth in the 10,200-pound Pro Stock Tractor division last Wednesday with a pull of 214.213 feet in Fuelin’ the Fire.
Mark Miller, of LaMotte, Iowa, took fifth in the 9,300-pound Super Farm Tractor division with a pull of 227.1 feet in Diggin’ Deep last Thursday. Also that day, Brandon Simon took third in the 10,200-pound Pro Stock Tractor division with a pull of 227.42 in Loud N Heavy.
On Friday, Nelson took fourth in the 6,200-pound 2 Wheel Drive Super Modified Trucks class with a pull of 220.65 feet in Simon Sez Chevy. And R.J. Simon took second in the 10,200-pound Pro Stock Tractor class with a pull of 236.21 feet in Loud N Loaded.
The invitation-only tractor pull featured the nation’s best drivers and their machines in Pro Stocks, Super Stocks, Modified and Alcohol Tractors as well as Two-Wheel and Four-Wheel Drive Trucks. The event featured more than $200,000 in prize money.
SENIOR 8TH-GRADE TEAM WINS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
A team comprised of 8th graders headed to Dubuque Senior in the fall won the Iowa Class 3A/4A state basketball tournament this weekend in Ames, Iowa. The Rams went 5-0 and defeated the Cedar Rapids Royals, 65-31, in the championship game. The Royals are comprised of players headed to Cedar Rapids Xavier.
The 2026 Rams also defeated Ames, 77-32; Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 55-40; Pella, 65-45; and Sioux City, 75-56. The group, which has been playing together since third and fourth grade, will take a 39-3 record into the season-ending Run-N-Slam, held at Dubuque Senior, on March 5.
Team members include: Drake Medinger, Tevin Schultz, Cooper Porter, Easton Felderman, Barrett Reed, Peyton Goedken, Graham Ahlers, Drew Sullivan and Quintin Hirsch. They are coached by Rod Medinger, Marty Goedken, and Tim Felderman.
BETTCHER ADVANCES TO FINAL OF JR. BIG 10 TOURNAMENT
Aidin Bettcher won three matches on Sunday to claim the consolation bracket of the Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big 10 bowling tournament at Cherry Lanes. He will face Landon Neese at 10 a.m. Sunday for the overall title. A second match, if needed, will take place at 11 a.m.
Bettcher defeated Cael Patters, 612-586 (including handicaps), in the first match Sunday. He then ousted Chloe Hansen, 707-649, in the semifinals before upending Zach Wlochal, 740-693, for the title. Hansen made the semifinals with a 694-684 win over Ava Pregler.