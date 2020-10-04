The Dubuque Fighting Saints invited 29 players to Mystique Community Ice Center this week in preparation for a United States Hockey League season scheduled to begin next month.
Dubuque will open at home on Nov. 6 against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Here is a brief look at the players competing for spots on the 25-man opening night roster:
FORWARDS
Ryan Alexander — The 5-foot-10, 181-pound center tallied 18 goals, 58 points and 22 penalty minutes in 45 games for the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Jr. Hockey Association. Dubuque selected the 18-year-old Arizona State commit in the second round of the USHL Draft this spring.
Finn Brown — A 6-4, 187-pound left wing from North York, Ontario, he played alongside Alexander with St. Michael’s and contributed 29 goals, 54 points and 20 penalty minutes in 53 games. The 18-year-old is committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Dubuque took him in the fourth round of the USHL Draft.
Kenny Connors — Dubuque’s first-round pick (No. 5 overall) in the 2019 Futures Draft, the 17-year-old put up 23 goals and 61 points in 51 games for the Mount St. Charles Academy 16U team last season. The 6-foot, 174-pound center from Glen Mills, Penn., is committed to UMass-Amherst.
Robert Cronin — The 5-10, 181-pound forward from Plymouth, Mass., played 44 games for the Saints last season and contributed two goals, eight points and 20 penalty minutes. Dubuque took the 20-year-old University of New Hampshire commit in the fifth round of the 2019 USHL Draft.
Daniyal Dzhaniyev — The 5-foot-4, 137-pound forward from Brooklyn, N.Y., played the past two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich. He contributed four goals and eight points in 17 games last season. He has already committed to Penn State University. Dubuque acquired him from Madison in the recent USHL dispersal draft.
P.J. Fletcher — A 6-2, 185-pound forward from Dana Point, Calif., he tallied six assists in 30 games as a freshman at Quinnipiac University before deciding to find a new college hockey home. Dubuque took the 19-year old in the third round of the USHL Draft this spring.
Jake Goldowski — The 6-3, 203-pound native of Thornhurst, Penn., posted 14 goals, 33 points and 22 penalty minutes in 65 games for the major-junior Saginaw Spirit last season. Dubuque took the 20-year-old in the ninth round of the USHL Draft this spring. He previously played for the NTDP.
Stephen Halliday — Dubuque’s top returning scorer posted 13 goals, 38 points and 12 penalty minutes in 46 games last season, when he earned USHL all-academic honors. A 6-4, 220-pounder left wing from Glenwood, Md., he is committed to the University of North Dakota. Dubuque acquired the 18-year-old from Central Illinois in the 2019 dispersal draft.
Marcus Kivela Carlzon — The 5-foot-9, 168-pound center/wing recorded seven goals, 13 points and 20 penalty minutes in 29 games for his hometown Vasteras IK team in Sweden’s J20 SuperElit League. Dubuque took the 19-year old in the eighth round of this spring’s USHL Draft.
Connor Kurth — The 5-11, 181-pound forward from Elk River, Minn., posted 30 goals, 70 points and 12 penalty minutes in 20 games for the Gentry Academy 16U team last season. Dubuque took the 17-year-old University of Minnesota commit in the eighth round of the 2019 Futures Draft.
Tristan Lemyre — Dubuque’s first-round selection in the USHL Draft this spring tallied 30 goals, 62 points and 14 penalty minutes in 44 games for the Flin Flon Bombers to earn Saskatchewan Jr. Hockey League rookie of the year honors as an 18-year-old. The 5-9, 165-pound native of Mirabel, Quebec, is committed to the University of Denver.
Tommy Middleton — The 5-11, 176-pound native of Midland, Mich., contributed seven goals, 11 points and 26 penalty minutes in 47 games for the Saints last season. Dubuque took the 20-year-old in the ninth round of the 2019 Draft.
Reggie Millette — The 20-year-old forward established himself as a fan favorite last season when he contributed three goals, nine points and 86 penalty minutes while serving as one of the Saints’ most effective penalty killers. Dubuque selected the 5-11, 181-pound Jacksonville, Fla., native in the fifth round of the 2019 Draft. He is committed to American International College.
Max Montes — The 5-8, 146-pound native of Milwaukee contributed 53 goals, 112 points and 59 penalty minutes with the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals 16U team last season. Dubuque took the 17-year-old St. Cloud State University commit in the sixth round of the 2019 Futures Draft.
Primo Self — The 5-9, 170-pound native of Grand Rapids, Mich., contributed 12 goals, 37 points and 36 penalty minutes in 51 games for the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the British Columbia Jr. Hockey League last season. Dubuque took the 18-year-old Miami of Ohio commit in the 16th round of last spring’s draft.
Riley Stuart — The 6-3, 179-pound forward from Phoenix recorded one assist and four penalty minutes in 34 games for Dubuque last season after having his rights acquired from Omaha. The 18-year-old is committed to Arizona State University.
DEFENSEMEN
Drake Burgin — A 6-foot, 181-pound right-shot defenseman from Winnipeg, Manitoba, he contributed 12 goals, 53 points and 27 penalty minutes in 60 games for the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League. The Saints selected the 19-year-old in the fourth round of the USHL Draft this spring.
Max Burkholder — The 5-8, 161-pound right-shot defenseman from Chaska, Minn., posted six goals, 18 points and eight penalty minutes in 25 games for Chaska High School. Dubuque took the Colorado College commit in the third round of the 2019 Futures Draft.
Braden Doyle — The 6-foot, 168-pound left-shot defenseman from Lynnfield, Mass., earned third-team all-USHL last season after putting up seven goals, 32 points and 14 penalty minutes in 48 games for Dubuque last season. Dubuque took the 19-year-old Boston University commit in the second round of the 2017 Futures Draft. The Los Angeles Kings selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Michael Feenstra — The 6-3, 192-pound left-shot defenseman from Grand Haven, Mich., contributed two goals, nine points and 14 penalty minutes in 40 games for Dubuque last season. The Saints selected the 19-year-old Michigan State University commit in the eighth round of the 2017 Futures Draft.
Luke Gramer — As team captain of the Moorhead (Minn.) High School team last season, the 5-10, 181-pound left-shot defenseman registered seven goals, 28 points and 24 penalty minutes in 24 games. Dubuque took the 18-year-old Northern Michigan University recruit in the eighth round of the 2018 Futures Draft.
Dylan Herzog — The 6-1, 194-pound right-shot defenseman from Auburn, Wash., joined the team as a free agent. The 19-year-old contributed four goals, 13 points and 22 penalty minutes in 55 games for Wenatchee of the British Columbia Jr. Hockey League last season.
Ian Pierce — The 5-11, 185-pound left-shot defenseman from New York, N.Y., posted seven assists and two penalty minutes in 35 games for Dubuque last season. Dubuque took the 19-year-old in the ninth round of the 2017 Futures Draft.
Riley Rosenthal — The 6-3, 234-pound right-shot defenseman from Boca Raton, Fla., had 12 goals, 42 points and 40 penalty minutes in 44 games for the South Florida Academy 16U team last season. Dubuque took the 16-year-old in the fifth round of the 2019 Futures Draft.
Evan Stella — The 5-10, 161-pound left-shot defenseman from Karlstad, Sweden, debuted with the Saints last season and recorded one goal, three points and eight penalty minutes in 30 games. He was a mid-season free-agent pickup from Farjestad in Sweden’s J20 SuperElit League.
Henry Thrun — The 6-2, 194-pound left-shot defenseman from Southborough, Mass., tallied three goals, 21 points and 12 penalty minutes in 31 games as a freshman at Harvard University last season. The 19-year-old joined the Saints as a free agent this summer, and he plans to return to Harvard if and when the Ivy League starts its season. The former NTDP product is a 2019 fourth-round NHL Draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks.
GOALTENDERS
Finn Grandy — The 6-2, 165-pound native of Orono, Minn., joined the team as a third goalie for training camp. He posted a 2.08 goals against average and .912 save percentage in 22 games for Orono High School last season.
Hobie Hedquist — The 6-2, 170-pound native of Heron Lake, Minn., compiled a 2.33 goals against average and .857 save percentage for the Sioux Falls Power 16U team last season and won his only appearance for Dubuque during a mid-season call-up. Dubuque took the 17-year-old University of North Dakota commit in the second round of the 2019 Futures Draft.
Aidan McCarthy — The 6-foot, 161-pound native of Novi, Mich., went 13-8-1 with a 2.96 goals against average and .891 save percentage in his first season with the Saints. Dubuque selected the 19-year-old in the seventh round of the 2019 USHL Draft.