DYERSVILLE, Iowa — By now, the tale is considered legend.
A rain delay forced a 17-minute pause to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. The Chicago Cubs had just squandered a three-run lead against the Cleveland Indians for a 6-6 tie in the ninth inning when the weather hit.
That’s when Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward decided to rally the troops. He called a team meeting in the weight room behind the Chicago dugout.
Nearly three years after the Cubs pulled off an 8-7 extra innings win, giving them their first title in 108 years, David Ross relived the story before thousands of fans at the Field of Dreams. As one of the headliners in the annual Team of Dreams event on Saturday, Ross gave a primarily Cubs audience the inside scoop on what that moment was really like.
“We were just like, ‘Wait a minute. What just happened?’” Ross said. “It wasn’t a very positive dugout. We were waiting for Aroldis Chapman to come in — he was bawling and crying and sobbing.
“Heyward put his arm around him. Everybody was silent and just trying to figure out what just happened. And Heyward said that we’ve been the best team in baseball all year long because we played for one another, we enjoy each other. Let’s just get back to the baseball we’ve been playing all year.
“It’s so special to be connected to a group of people that you made history with. … It just refocused us and got us that little bit of rhythm I think we needed to get our runs back and do what we needed to do.”
Compared to the Field’s other guests on Saturday, Ross’ career totals look somewhat pedestrian. He never made an All-Star team through 14 seasons in the big leagues. He was on the roster for two World Series — primarily as a backup catcher.
But his appearance in Dyersville made him the first-ever Cubs World Series champion to visit the movie site. And even though the annual celebrity softball game Hall of Fame players like Wade Boggs, Edgar Martinez, Reggie Jackson and Ozzie Smith, as well as cast members from “The Sandlot” and “A League of Their Own,” the magnetic “Grandpa Ross” stole the show.
“You knew in 2016, we were hungry, we had confidence in winning … when we got to spring training, we were World Series favorites to win,” Ross said. “That was a whole burden to carry. It was really fun and cool and these guys just went out there and did their job and I did mine.”
Ross joined legendary Orioles pitcher Mike Boddicker (1984 All-Star and 1983 World Series champion) in a 30-minute Q&A session with fans right on the Field’s home plate. While the catcher fielded mostly questions about his glory days in Chicago, Boddicker took the mic to discuss the way the game has changed since his childhood.
“This field, the people — when I come up here it’s so much fun,” Boddicker said. “(Iowa) is where I learned to play baseball. I’m from Norway, Iowa; 500 people, we had five baseball fields in town. We played ball day and night.
“I know kids don’t do that anymore. Too many distractions. But if you can get a group of guys together … that’s where you’re going to learn the love. That’s where you’re going to learn about yourself. Go play the game.”
The Field of Dreams has made national headlines lately when MLB announced that Dyersville would host the first-ever MLB game in Iowa in 2020 between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. Since then, movie site operations manager Roman Weinberg has been a fairly busy guy.
Saturday, to Weinberg, demonstrated why this place keeps drawing people in. And the town is stirring for what’s to come next summer.
“There is a buzz revolving around our movie site and the community that I haven’t seen in my five years here,” Weinberg said. “It’s amazing. It’s unlike anything else, and we take so much pride in the fact that we’re hosting the first-ever Major League Baseball game in Iowa.”
That game could mark the next time Ross swings by the site. He promptly retired after that famed Game 7 and has since served as a baseball analyst for ESPN.
“Baseball to me is really fun,” Ross said. “There are serious moments but there’s also time to mess around and that’s what I love.”