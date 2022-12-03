Andrew Gantenbein joined an elite group of Dubuque bowlers on Saturday night at Cherry Lanes.

The right-hander held off close friend Rick Schatzabel, 687-657, to claim his second Eagle Point Software Big 10 tournament in three years. He pocketed $1,500, while defending champion Schatzabel earned $900.

