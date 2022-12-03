Andrew Gantenbein joined an elite group of Dubuque bowlers on Saturday night at Cherry Lanes.
The right-hander held off close friend Rick Schatzabel, 687-657, to claim his second Eagle Point Software Big 10 tournament in three years. He pocketed $1,500, while defending champion Schatzabel earned $900.
“To be honest, it hasn’t hit me yet,” Gantenbein said. “I’m speechless. I never thought five years ago that I’d be in a position like this to be bowling against the best bowlers in Dubuque and win this two out of three years. I can count on one hand the number of bowlers who have won this more than once, so it’s a prestigious group. There are a lot of people on that list that I’ve looked up to for a long time.
“I know 2020 was a COVID year, but I still had to get through a lot of really good bowlers, just like this year I had to get through a lot of really good bowlers. Especially Rick, because he’s been throwing the ball really well lately. Hat’s off to him, because he’s one of the best friends and the best bowlers I’ve gone against.”
Gantenbein, who won the winners’ bracket two weeks ago, opened the match by striking on the first eight shots. He picked up a spare in the ninth and struck out in the 10th for a 279 and a 44-pin lead.
“It was absolutely key to come out and throw a 279, because it gave me confidence to that I could throw the best shots. Obviously, anybody is going to be more comfortable bowling with a lead, and 279 was huge.
“I was a little shaky from there on out, but I was able to keep myself composed enough to keep throwing the best shots I could.”
Schatzabel, who won the consolation bracket last week, needed to win twice to take the overall title. But, faced with the early deficit, he couldn’t force the second match. Schatzabel threw seven strikes and picked up four spares en route to his opening 235.
“You try not to think about the score too much going into the second game, and instead try to focus on what you can do,” Schatzabel said. “Obviously, it’d be nice to get it all back in the second game, but you know you still have two more games to get it back.
“I’m a pretty competitive person, so I don’t think I’ll ever think that I totally belong at the top level. When you start thinking that, you get a little complacent, I think. But I’m really happy with the tournament I had. I didn’t think I’d make it this far, to be honest. I probably used up all of my luck last week to get to this match.”
Gantenbein opened the door in the second game, when he had his lone open frame and threw only five strikes for a 201. Schatzabel threw the first three strikes, marked in every frame and rolled a 216 to get 15 pins closer to Gantenbein.
Gantenbein squeaked out a 207-206 in the third game and closed out Schatzabel with a strike in the ninth frame. Schatzabel had his only open frame of the match in the fifth frame before striking out in the 10th.
